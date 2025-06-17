Console launches are strange. As games straddle console generations and the three major console manufacturers’ strategies move out of parallel alignment, launch exclusives have become less common, with initial coverage focusing in on how the system handles games that much of the audience is already familiar with.

Consoles may launch with a few exclusive titles alongside a few smaller curios, a handful of ports from other systems, updated versions of games that were already available on the previous system, and – usually – a few releases that feel a bit cheeky. There will usually be a big, obvious title with an extraordinary attach rate at launch (it’s Mario Kart World this time), and then a bunch of other titles jostling for the attention (and impulse purchase money) of anyone picking up the system.

The Switch 2 launched with 23 games, not including the GameCube selection available from day one. They’re a curious mix of ports, updates and new releases timed out with the console’s first day on sale. Three of these games – Mario Kart World, Fast Fusion, and Survival Kids – are properly “new”, while the rest have all been playable on other systems in some form or another.

Looking over the publishers who were putting games on the system from day one, I was intrigued by Sega’s three game offering: two upgraded ports of games that first appeared on the PS3, and an upgraded version of a game that debuted on the Switch (but kind of feels like something that would have been at home on the PS2). These are three great games, but I’d say that only one of them is a great launch game – only one that feels like an exciting addition to Nintendo’s new system despite technically being a decade old.

Sega’s three game offering on the Nintendo Switch 2

This obvious stand-out from Sega is Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, a new version of developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios’ iconic, beloved Yakuza prequel. First released in Japan for the PS3 and PS4 in 2015 ahead of a worldwide PS4 release in 2017, Yakuza 0 is the game that really cemented the series’ popularity in the west. Going back it’s easy to see why – not only is it a clean entry point, but it nails the odd tonal mix of Yakuza, jumping between serious and comical, sincere and silly, a crime epic and a comedy without ever dropping a beat.

The “Director’s Cut” adds 26 minutes worth of extra cutscenes, plus an English dub that will ruin the vibe if you turn it on, some licensed tracks that were originally cut from the western release, and a curious online multiplayer mode (Red Light Raid) which is simultaneously good fun and absolutely destined to be abandoned.

It looks great, the loading times are fast, and it plays extremely well in handheld mode. It’s not a massive overhaul, but it is a very good version of a wonderful game, and since it’s the first time this particular Yakuza game has appeared on a Nintendo system, it’s a little easier to stomach the fact that it costs quite a bit more than it does on other consoles – especially since, in a launch period, it’s great to have a few guaranteed bangers to test out on the new system. As of right now, this Sega hit is one of the Switch 2’s best (sort-of) exclusives.

Image: Sega

Sonic X Shadow Generations has also made its way to Switch 2, and brings with it a huge bump in fidelity, frame rate, and loading times compared to the version already available on the original Switch. It brings the game roughly in line with other comparable systems, and is a huge improvement on what was previously available – but for some reason, there’s no upgrade path for folks who already own the game on the original Switch.

This has been a contentious point across multiple system launches now, as each publisher takes a different approach to how ownership and upgrading works. At the Switch launch we saw a few games receive inexpensive upgrades, and No Man’s Sky released an excellent free update for owners of the Switch version.

Sonic X Shadows Generations is the most extreme version of the opposite phenomenon, and as much as I’ve enjoyed playing it with a free code provided by the game’s local PR, I felt a bit icky – it’s definitely not a more substantial update than the ones other publishers are offering for a small fee, and if I’d paid full price for the same game twice, I’d be annoyed.

Playing this new, improved version of Sonic X Shadows Generations on Switch 2 made me think about one of the stranger feelings that can emerge during a console launch. In the wake of the new thing arriving, the old thing suddenly feels much worse than it did before. To continue playing the original Switch version of Sonic X Shadows Generations – effectively the same game, just not as optimised – on the new system would feel unacceptable.

There will no doubt be players out there who continue to play the Switch version on their new systems, aware that a better version is out there, who wouldn’t have minded putting down $15 (the generally accepted rate for these things) to upgrade. I do not know what goes into these decisions, but while many people are willing to re-buy games they already own on handhelds to play them on the go, I can’t imagine that anyone will feel justified in buying this at full price a second time (third, if you count the original Xbox 360/PS3 release).

Image: Sega

Sega’s third launch game, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, is the most perplexing of them all. Having played quite a bit of Puyo Puyo Tetris previously, I’ve long held the opinion that the second game was a fairly minor upgrade – there was a new story mode and a handful of new or tweaked modes, but it was, fundamentally, very familiar to the original.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S loads a little faster, renders at a slightly higher resolution, and adds a few extra features: mouse controls, Game Share for easier multi-screen multiplayer, and a new Puyo Tetris Doubles co-op mode where two players share the same well and need to coordinate their drops. Doubles is fun, but gimmicky, and while my partner and I play Puyo Puyo Tetris quite often, we’re unlikely to dip back into this mode in the future.

This is a $60 version of a game that quite regularly used to drop to roughly $13 on sale on the original Switch, and it’s a release that I suspect might have attracted more negative attention if it had not launched alongside so many other games during a busy week. The fact that it’s a whole new game, and that you can’t just buy the new mode for existing copies of the game, is particularly egregious.

The weekend after the Switch 2 released, I met up with a friend who tentatively asked me about the game – he’d seen that I was playing it through his friend list and was absolutely baffled at the thought of someone paying full price for this minor upgrade on launch day. It’s hard not to agree.

Image: Sega

These are three enjoyable Sega games that look and run better than ever. Yakuza 0, in particular, is the sort of release that tends to suit a console in the year after launch – an upgraded port that shows off what the new system can do that the old one can’t. Still, it’s so strange to see games like Sonic and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S releasing without clear upgrade paths from the existing versions – it’s simply not the done thing anymore.

As the generational leap feels less pronounced with each new system, and backwards compatibility becomes more important for customers, I wonder if this is the last time we’ll see any publishers like Sega try and sell us the same game twice, at full price. Then again, even as I’m typing this, I know that I’ll probably end up buying Grand Theft Auto VI again on the PS6.