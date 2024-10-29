Screen Music Awards 2024: winners announced in Melbourne

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) have announced the winners of the 2024 Screen Music Awards, an annual event that celebrates ‘excellence in composition’ across the small and large screen.

Jed Kurzel took out the Feature Film Score of the Year for the third time with his composition from Monkey Man. Directed by and starring Dev Patel, Kurzel’s uniquely unconventional music composing style matches the kinetic energy of the action revenge thriller. He is a multi-award winner, with his score for Snowtown named Feature Film Score of the Year in 2011. He received his second win for Slow West in 2015.

The Best Music for Children’s Programming went to composers Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy, Daniel O’Brien and Joe Twist for Bluey: The Sign.

The new Emerging Screen Composer of the Year award was presented to Alex Olijnyk. With a background in contemporary classical and chamber music, Olijnyk specialises in multimedia/sensory works and blends orchestral elements with electronic textures, strong melodies and improvisation.

Composers Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski won the Best Music for a Television Drama for the mystery drama series High Country, while the award for Best Music for a Television Comedy went to Michael Yezerski for While the Men Are Away.

The successful music partnership of Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks saw them receive three Screen Music Awards this year. Together they were named Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia, and Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas, for their scores for Married at First Sight, MasterChef Australia, Stars on Mars and Travel Guides. Along with co-writers Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart and Cassie To, Gock and Wicks also won the inaugural award for Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series for LEGO Masters.

The maiden award for Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media went to Michael Allen for creating the original soundscape for Solium Infernum. Michael has previously composed for award-winning video games including The Forgotten City and Armello.

The Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award was presented by Missy Higgins at the awards ceremony at the Forum, Melbourne, this evening to writer, director and producer, Rachel Perkins, for her extraordinary contribution to film and television.

Host Susie Youssef was joined at the Forum podium by co-presenters Elaine Crombie and Heather Mitchell AM.

Screen Music Awards 2024: winners

Feature Film Score of the Year

Jed Kurzel: Monkey Man

Emerging Composer of the Year

Alex Olijnyk

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Joff Bush, Jazz D’Arcy, Daniel O’Brien & Joe Twist: Bluey: The Sign

Best Music for a Documentary

Piotr Nowotnik: War Tails

Best Music for a Short Film

Michael Darren: Blame the Rabbit

Best Music for a Television Comedy

Michael Yezerski: While the Men Are Away: Furrowing the Fuhrer’s Brow!

Best Music for a Television Drama

Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski: High Country: Season 1

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series

Adam Gock, Dinesh Wicks, Anthony Ammar, David Bruggemann, Brontë Horder, David Huxtable, Richard LaBrooy, Adam Sofo, Mitch Stewart, Cassie To: LEGO Masters

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media

Michael Allen: Soilum Infernum

Best Opening Title Television Theme

Darren Lim: Night Bloomers

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Amanda Brown*, Damien Lane* & David Lehā: Carry You from RFDS

Best Soundtrack Album

Stefan Gregory: The Rooster

Best Music for an Advertisement

Jeremy Richmond: Carlton Dry: Drylandia

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks: MasterChef Australia, Travel Guides, Married at First Sight

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Adam Gock & Dinesh Wicks: MasterChef Australia, Stars on Mars, LEGO Masters Australia





