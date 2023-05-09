Hannah Gadsby serves Something Special (and a little stale) on Netflix

Hannah Gadsby is a remarkable comedian, not least because they’re unafraid of pushing the boundaries of what comedy actually is. Or, you know, just doing something a little different with the form in a hugely impactful way.

As wildly popular as game-changing show Nanette was – landing Gadsby a major Netflix deal, five-star reviews galore, an Emmy and packed-out performances worldwide – there was also a perplexing (if depressingly familiar) backlash.

Columnists and keyboard warriors alike furiously decried a show that had the temerity to tackle the patriarchy, the lasting mental health impact of sexual violence and question whether self-deprecating humour is just punching down on yourself.

‘It’s just not funny,’ some fog-horned, as if comedy were something to be policed, confirming strict rules that cannot be challenged, confined within barbed wire walls lest a shred of originality break free. It was particularly odd, because Gadsby is far from the first comedian to tackle pain, loss, anger, darkness and despair. Seriously, the tears of a clown is a whole thing.

If their next show, Douglas (2020), addressed the hoo-ha in metatextual conversation, then Gadsby’s third Netflix show, Something Special, filmed at the Sydney Opera House, attempts to move on from it altogether.

Well, not entirely. There’s a whole bit about how you should prepare yourself for fame in case it ever happens to you. ‘You can’t land cold on that shit,’ they exclaim, referring to the unsettling wake of a whirlwind that whisked them off their feet in 2018. ‘Prepare for it. Don’t expect it. That’s gross.’

Beyond Nanette

No one can (or should) expect Gadsby to suffer for their art in perpetuity. It is really lovely to learn, in the opening moments of Something Special AKA live show Body of Work, that they have gotten married to their American producer, promptly dubbed Jenn-o and are ridiculously happy right now.

The audience’s rapturous applause is rightfully deserved. When Gadsby wryly announces that the show is going to be a ‘feel -good’ romantic comedy, ‘because I believe I owe you one,’ we all know what they’re referring to. ‘I have dragged you through a bit of my shit over the years, and you’ve stuck with me, much obliged.’

It would be churlish not to lean into their joy over the next hour and a bit. But pretty soon I found myself wondering (and attention wandering) if the opposite of Nannette’s room-silencing truth bombs necessarily needs to be a pretty stock-standard, if amiably enjoyable, stand-up hour?

In some regards, the set recalls fellow Australian comedian Geraldine Hickey’s recent Melbourne International Comedy Festival show Of Course We’ve Got Horses, of which ArtsHub reviewer and editor Madeleine Swain wrote:

There is something utterly endearing about Hickey and while, personally, I found her comedy slightly edgier before she got married … she’s so personable on stage that it’s hard to not just nestle in and let her droll take on life wash over you.

Gadsby is a gifted performer, skilled at turning all-too-readily accepted stereotypes on their heads. But even with their own apologies punctuating certain moments, it’s a bit tired to hear well-trodden asides about the intensity of heterosexual wedding planning, pale Irish people, their partner’s bisexuality, snarky in-laws, sand’s ability to get everywhere, American pronunciations and Australian contractions. There’s too much by far of this stale stuff, with several jokes about slapping folks seemingly at odds with their previous shows.

You’ll probably have a good time with Something Special. But when Gadsby has set the bar so high, the switch up from show-stopping to endearingly droll is, if not entirely disappointing, then a little bit disposable.

Is it cake?

Some moments shine brighter. If you’re asking yourself why Something Special opens with a Looney Tunes-style circular zoom out from a small geometric bunny sculpture, then brace yourself for a one-two call-back that’s gloriously gory, wrapping wedding bliss into warped ex-drama with precision delivery.

There’s bite, too, in Gadsby’s wrestling with addressing the power imbalance of Jenno being both their paid employee and lover-turned-wife, and learning how they punked a Christian baker into making their wedding cake.

Gadsby also addresses how their relatively recent autism diagnosis plays out in awkward social situations, including twice snubbing Jodie Foster, a propensity to favour other folk’s fact-listing over their brand of storytelling, and managing panic attacks. A visual gag about how blocking in netball looks a little like a sieg heil and not ideal for their Jewish partner is very on brand with the way comedy at large has sought to address the disturbing rise of Nazi fanaticism of late. Who they claim netball is for is hilariously wrongtown, and Gadsby owns it easily.

Again, it’s hard to begrudge a little happiness. While there are glimpses of the great Gadsby who faced down the naysayers and went global, there are way too many easy marks. They’re capable of so much more than this edible, if not entirely nutritious, cakewalk.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special premieres on 9 May on Netflix.