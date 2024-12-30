Best new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC iview, Prime Video, BritBox, AMC and more

New shows to stream this week

Netflix: stream this week

Missing You (1 Jan)

Missing You. Image: Netflix. Stream this week.

Series. When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past. Starring Rosalind Eleazar, Ashley Walters, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage and Sir Lenny Henry. Watch the trailer.

Cunk On Life (2 Jan)

Deadpan documentarian Philomena Cunk confounds philosophers and academics in her quest to understand the meaning of life in this feature-length special. Starring Diane Morgan.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance is Most Fowl (3 Jan)

Film (2024). Top dog Gromit springs into action to save his master when Wallace’s high-tech invention goes rogue and he’s framed for a series of suspicious crimes. Starring Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan and Adjoa Andoh.

BritBox: stream this week

The Control Room (1 Jan)

The Control Room. Image: BritBox. Stream this week.

Series. The three-part drama tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.

Starring Iain De Caestecker, Joanna Vanderham, Daniel Hill, Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman.

Watch the trailer.

AMC+ & Shudder: stream this week

Darby & Joan, Season 2 – 30 Dec (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Darby & Joan. Image: AMC+. Stream this week.

Series. Season 2 finds Jack and Joan on the hunt for the one person Jack believes can reveal the truth about his mysterious past. Jack and Joan soon realize they aren’t alone on this journey and their quest becomes a race against time. But can they really find the truth after all these years? Or will their search for answers only unearth more questions? Starring Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi.

Horror’s Greatest – Shudder & AMC+ (31 Dec)

Horror’s Greatest. Image: Shudder & AMC+. Stream this week.

Series. A deep dive into everything we love about horror – from fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions:

What are the must-see films in horror’s many sub-genres? What’s the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – Season 2 (AMC+)

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of MayfairWitches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston).

She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfil her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

Watch the trailer.

Stan: stream this week

Black Snow – Season 2 (1 Jan)

Travis Fimmel in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan. Stream this week.

Series. What happened to Zoe Jacobs? In this returning season, cold case Detective Cormack (Travis Fimmel) tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who hasn’t been seen since her own 21st birthday party in 2003. And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children. Watch the Stan trailer.

Burlesque (4 Jan)

Film (2010). A woman from a small town finds herself in LA and joins the troops at a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer. Starring Cher, Christina Aguilera and Alan Cumming.

ABC iview: stream this week

Tiddler (1 Jan)

Special. The new animated special based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (The Gruffalo).

Gardening Australia Junior – Season 2 (1 Jan)

A new cast of kids are pulling on their gloves, grabbing their spades and getting set to explore all things gardening alongside hosts Costa Georgiadis, Clarence Slockee, Hannah Moloney, Tammy Huynh and Millie Ross.

Changing Ends – Season 2 (1 Jan)

The Carrs are back. Northampton, 1987 is shaping up to be the biggest year in Cobblers history, but can it live up to the hype for Nothampton’s favourite son, Alan Carr. Watch the trailer.

Until I Kill You (1 Jan)

Series. This true crime drama shows how Delia Balmer survived a series of violent attacks by boyfriend John Sweeney, to pursue a traumatic journey to justice.

The Split: Barcelona (3 Jan)

Special. Family lawyer Hannah Defoe and her family are reunited to attend the wedding of Hannah’s daughter Liv and fiance Gael at a magnificent vineyard nestled in the Catalan countryside. Starring Fiona Button, Romina Coocca and Dariam Coco. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise (4 Jan)

Series. What really happens after happily ever after? A new adventure awaits as DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his fiancée Martha (Sally Breton) leave London for her hometown of Shipton Abbott, situated near the beautiful Devon coast. Starring Chris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Zahra Ahmadi.

SBS On Demand: stream this week

Jimmy Carr’s I Literally Just Told You – Season 2 (30 Dec)

Series. Jimmy Carr presents a gameshow with a twist: contestants must answer questions that have been written live during the show to win the cash prize. These questions are written by a team including The Sky At Night’s Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock.

They can be about absolutely anything that happens during the show, from a celebrity cameo to an off the cuff joke or even something one of the contestants has shared about themselves. Four players will be competing for up to £25,000 before 2 players are left standing going head-to-head to win the jackpot.

Showtrial – Seasons 1 & 2 (1 Jan)

Showtrial. Image: SBS On Demand. Stream this week.

Series. We follow high-profile murder cases through the eyes of the police, the public, and the courts.

Season 2: a brand-new cast and case that grips the media and divides the nation. Notorious climate change activist activist Marcus Calderwood is a fierce advocate of direct, disruptive action and unapologetic about its consequences. Starring Adeel Akhtar, Joe Dempsie and Michael Socha. Watch the trailer.

Season 1: when Talitha Campbell, the arrogant daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur, is arrested following the disappearance of a fellow student, the case grips the nation and whips up a media storm. On Talitha’s side is brilliant solicitor Cleo Roberts.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year (1 Jan)

Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by a panel of comedians as they battle it out to see who knows the most about the year that’s been. What did Rishi Sunak say he went without as a child? What did Andy Murray post online after his retirement? What music trend dominated the UK summer, and why were people looking for a man in finance?

1982: The Greatest Geek Year Ever (1 Jan)

1982: The Greatest Geek Year Ever. Image: SBS On Demand. Stream this week.

An inside look back at the greatest geek year in cinema ever: 1982.The series sees stars, directors, writers, producers and pop culture historians sharing their insights about such legendary films as E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and Poltergeist.

Interviewees include Ron Howard, Paul Schrader, John Sayles, Amy Heckerling, Henry Winkler, Sean Young, William Shatner, Joanna Cassidy and more …

A League of Their Own: Mexican Road Trip (3 Jan)

A League of Their Own is back and this year the teams are heading to the beautiful country of Mexico. Our team captains Jamie Redknapp and Jill Scott will be going head-to-head in a series of epic sporting challenges. Joining them along the way are teammates Micah Richards, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam

Motorsport: Dakar Rally 2025 (4 Jan)

The drivers and riders of Dakar 2025 are set to take off from Bisha en route to Shubaytah, as the route is officially unveiled. Australian competitors this year include Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders and Toby Price, in his first Dakar on four wheels!

Grand Tours Of Scotland’s Rivers – Season 3

Series. Paul Murton continues his odyssey downstream, exploring Scotland’s most beautiful rivers. Following each river from source to sea, he travels through a great variety of iconic scenery and spectacular landscapes. The six Grand Tours cover the country – from Ayrshire to the Grampian Mountains, and from the picturesque lowlands to the rugged Northeast.

Paramount+: stream this week

IF (3 Jan)

Film (2024). A heartwarming and hilarious family film about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, known as IFs. She embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, before they disappear. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: stream this week

The Rig – Season 2 (2 Jan)

The Rig Season 2. Image: Prime Video. Stream this week.

Series. Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle.

Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean. Starring Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and Rochenda Sandall.

Watch the trailer.

Binge: stream this week

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 6 (30 Dec)

Series. The sixth season is here, with a new batch of Americans moving to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

The Last Year of Television (30 Dec)

Special. See out the year in style as Mitch McTaggart takes you through the best and worst of Australian television in 2024. From true crime fails and cringe news coverage to all the drama highlights from on and off the screen, let Mitch explain all with his unrivalled research and brutal wit. It’s a roast, it’s a clip show, it’s the ultimate annual love letter to Australian TV.

Sidelined: The QB and Me (1 Jan)

Film (2024). TikTok star Noah Beck makes his acting debut in this new romantic feature. It follows a headstrong dancer (Siena Agudong) and a cocky quarterback (Beck), who fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth – Season 1 (2 Jan)

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. Image: Binge. Stream this week.

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board and 11 locals. With his daughter among the dead, Dr Jim Swire (Colin Firth), becomes spokesperson for the UK victims’ families demanding answers. Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey for truth and justice. Watch the trailer.

Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell (2 Jan)

Documentary (2024). Go behind the scenes on the final episode – and back to the very beginning – with the cast of this UK classic. James Corden and Ruth Jones’s saga of a boy from Essex and a girl from Barry has become one of TV’s most adored comedies. As the cast assembles one last time, this documentary captures on-set moments and a special roundtable with the cast.

IF (3 Jan)

IF. Image: Binge.Stream this week.

Film (2024). A young girl starts seeing the imaginary friends adults have left behind as they grow up. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Watch the trailer.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (4 Jan)

Film (2024). Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett set off on a dangerous mission to clear the name of their late police captain after he is linked to drug cartels. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The Way Home – Season 3 (5 Jan)

The Way Home. Image: Binge. Stream this week.

Series. Three generations of women living together in Port Haven, a small farm town, start a journey none of them could have imagined. Starring Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Andie MacDowell and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

Disney+: stream this week

Alien: Romulus (1 Jan)

Film (2024). This sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonisers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.

Starring Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

Watch the trailer.

Bob’s Burgers – Season 15 (1 Jan)

Series. The return of the animate sitcom and the ongoing travails of the Belcher family.