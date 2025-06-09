AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows & films streaming this week

New this week

The Feud – Acorn TV & AMC+ (9 June)

Miniseries. Emma, her husband John and their daughter lead an apparently idyllic life on Shelbury Drive. They share a close bond with their friendly neighbours, Sonia and Alan, and have a soft spot for the eccentric older couple Derek and Barbara, whose son mysteriously vanished years ago.

But when Emma makes the seemingly harmless decision to build a kitchen extension, her world slowly unravels. What begins as a simple home improvement, spirals into a chilling journey of obsession, paranoia, and long-buried secrets that ripple through the lives of everyone on the street.

Starring Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Amy Nuttall. Watch the trailer.

Love After Lock Up: Where Are They Now? – AMC+ (12 June)

Reality series. Couples finally meet their jailed fiancés upon prison release. Once the prison bars are removed from the relationship, their love needs to survive the worst after lockup. But the road to the altar is rocky …

Comic Book Men – AMC+ (12 June)

Series. This unscripted show follow’s the antics in Kevin Smith’s comic shop Secret Stash. The staff and customers geek out over mind-blowing pop culture artefacts and the legends behind them.

Leading the crew behind the Secret Stash counter are moody manager Walt, uber-nerd Mike, career slacker Bryan and Ming, the shop’s go-to whipping boy.

Recently added

Relative Secrets – Acorn TV & AMC+ (2 June)

Relative Secrets. Image: AMC+/ Acorn TV.

Series. All-new unscripted series hosted by acclaimed actress Jane Seymour. Part true-crime and part genealogy, each episode will investigate an everyday American family’s darkest mystery, aiming both to solve the mystery and explore how it shapes that family today.

Colourful characters, rich cultural context and dramatic twists and turns abound in every tale, each of which connects the American family to their UK heritage.

Starring Jane Seymour. Watch the trailer.

Boglands, AMC+ and Acorn TV (26 May)

Boglands. Image: AMC+/ Acorn TV.

Series. In an isolated village in the northwest of Ireland, with its own laws and codes of conduct, a murder investigation begins when police officer Conall Ó Súilleabháin’s missing mother, Sabine, is discovered buried in the bog after 15-years missing. Conall is forbidden from working the case but that’s not going to stop him. Meanwhile, a young journalist, Ciara-Kate, decides to produce a podcast about the case.

*Gaelic-language with subtitles. Watch the trailer.

The Surrender, AMC+ and Shudder (23 May)

The Surrender. Image: AMC+/ Shudder.

Film (2025). A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead.

As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives – and for each other.

Starring Colby Minifie, Kate Burton and Chelsea Alden. Watch the trailer.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Season 4, Acorn TV & AMC+ (12 May)

Aurora Teagarden. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. Aurora Teagarden is a professional librarian at the Public Library in Lawrenceton, Georgia. She belongs to the ‘Real Murders Club,’ a group of true crime enthusiasts who gather monthly to study famous crimes from history.

She is known around town as a master sleuth and with the help of the Club’s members, she can piece together clues faster than the police in her town and solves troubling murder mysteries.