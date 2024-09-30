ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Take 5 With Zan Rowe – Season 3 (1 October)

Music is memory. Hearing a song can take you to a place, a feeling, a moment. Guided by one of Australia’s most charming and experienced interviewers Zan Rowe, the guests reveal sides to themselves we have never seen before.

ABC iview: recently added

Breeders – Season 3 (24 September)

Series. The Worsley family is fractured – perhaps irreversibly. Can Paul and Ally reconcile their relationship and heal the wounds that fester with their children? An entertaining and brutally honest comedy starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Alun Armstrong. Watch the trailer.

Not Going Out – Season 13 (18 September)

Series. The anarchy of a packed family life continues amidst Italian lessons, train journeys, hospital ordeals, day trips, mysterious beepings, a coffin and plenty of own goals. Starring Lee Mack, Sally Bretton and Katy Wix.

The Larkins – Season 1 (20 September)

Series. The Darling Buds of May by HE Bates enjoys a new adaptation as we follow the adventures of the Larkin family in the Kent countryside. Starring Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and Lydia Page.

Grantchester – Season 9 (21 September)

Series. Geordie and Will return for more crime-solving in the picturesque village. Change is in the air as Will seeks new challenges and Reverend Alphy KoBaram becomes the new vicar. Starring Robson Green, Tessa Peake-Jones and Al Weaver.

Making Lachlan Murdoch: A Three-Part Special (9 September)

Australian Story. Who is Lachlan Murdoch? And how has he been shaped by the family legacy, his rivalry with his siblings, the years at his father’s side and those spent estranged from the media empire? ​ In a three-part Australian Story special, journalist Paddy Manning sheds light on one of the media industry’s most enigmatic and least understood characters. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review:

‘You might wonder why the opening episode of journalist Paddy Manning’s three-part Australian Story into what drives 53-year-old Lachlan Murdoch spends most of its time focused not on him but squarely on his father, Rupert, and grandfather, Keith.

‘You might, but probably not if you watched the backstabbing HBO drama, Succession. Just as Brian Cox’s grizzly media baron Logan Roy loomed angrily large over his squabbling scions – played by local hero Sarah Snook alongside Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong – so it was in the family that inspired the show.’ Read more …

Return to Paradise (8 September)

Series. Brilliantly clever Australian ex-pat DI Mackenzie Clarke leaves London under a cloud of suspicion and returns to her hometown Dolphin Cove, where her tenacity and esoteric investigation methods help her solve unsolvable murders. Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Andrea Demetriades and Anna Samson. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review:

‘A seemingly unstoppable global juggernaut, the UK’s mystery series Death in Paradise takes a time-worn concept and puts a shiny new spin on it: what if the usual string of small town murders took place in a sunny holiday island? Corpses for the crime fans, sand and sun for those craving a temporary escape from the British Isles’ soggy weather. Throw in some likeable characters, a touch of self-awareness, some decent mysteries and hey presto: a decade-long success with over a hundred episodes up its sleeve.

‘Australian version Return to Paradise technically has more in common with another spin-off, Beyond Paradise – they both involve offbeat detectives moving to a small coastal town (in Beyond’s case, Devon) rather than being dropped into a different culture on a tropical island. But Death in Paradise is the series everyone knows out here so that’s the one that gets mentioned in the press releases.’ Read more …