Streaming September 2025: best new shows & films on Netflix, Prime, Max, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Stan, and more

Netflix: streaming September 2025

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (3 September)

Series. When her psychic powers falter, Wednesday must fight to regain them – or face deadly consequences for Enid and others at Nevermore. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Gwendoline Christie.

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 (4 September)

Pokémon Concierge. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Animated Series. Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first? Watch the trailer.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (7 September)

Anime Series. When the intimidating Rintarou meets the open-minded Kaoruko, the unlikely duo grows closer. The issue? Their neighboring high schools hate each other. Watch the trailer.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (8 September)

Film. When his informant goes missing on a corporate retreat, Agent Aaron Falk must untangle her colleagues’ stories to trace her path through the wilderness. Watch the trailer.

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (8 September)

Animated Series. One fish, two fish, meet Red Fish and Blue Fish! From there to here – and from here to there – these friends find opposites everywhere!

Kiss or Die (9 September)

Kiss or Die. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Reality Series. Male comedians face off in a steamy improv drama where they must resist the advances of irresistibly seductive co-stars and deliver the ultimate kiss.

The Dead Girls (10 September)

Series. Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s novel, the series tells how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire and became merciless killers in 1960s Mexico.

aka Charlie Sheen (10 September)

aka Charlie Sheen. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Documentary. Actor Charlie Sheen tells his story in this candid two-part documentary tracing his dazzling Hollywood rise, tabloid-topping fall and road to recovery. Watch the trailer.

Wolf King Season 2 (11 September)

Animated Series. As he fights for his throne and faces enemies from all sides, Drew learns the heavy burden of being king – and the daunting task of choosing a queen.

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (12 September)

Series. Leaving behind their homes in Indonesia, four women form an unlikely friendship and face eccentric dilemmas as they navigate life in New York.

Maledictions (12 September)

Maledictions. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. At a career-defining moment, a governor’s child vanishes. Torn between ambition and family secrets, he must choose: politics or his daughter’s safety.

The Wrong Paris (12 September)

Film. Dawn thinks she’s joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan – until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor. Watch the trailer.

1670 Season 2 (17 September)

Series. When a sudden death opens new possibilities, Jan Paweł and his misguided family wreak chaos to prove they have what it takes to take the top spot.

Next Gen Chef (17 September)

Reality Series. Twenty-one rising chefs vie to be crowned a generational talent and win USD $500,000 in this cutthroat competition set at the Culinary Institute of America.

Black Rabbit (18 September)

Black Rabbit. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York’s criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail.

Starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman.

Haunted Hotel (19 September)

Animated Series. After inheriting a hotel from her late brother, a single mom moves in with his good-natured ghost – and high-maintenance guests who will never check out. Watch the trailer.

Blippi’s Job Show Season 2 (22 September)

Series. From police detectives to paleontologists, there are so many interesting jobs to explore – and Blippi and Meekah can’t wait to get to work!

Alice in Borderland Season 3 (25 September)

Alice in Borderland. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. When a morbid professor pulls Usagi back to Borderland, Arisu goes after her. But can he survive a new round of deadly games and escape the Joker’s plans?

House of Guinness (25 September)

Series. Trouble is brewing within the Guinness family in this drama created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge.

Ruth & Boaz (26 September)

Ruth & Boaz. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. A singer determined to find her true voice. A winemaker looking for real love. From DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry comes this story of faith and romance. Watch the trailer.

HBO Max: streaming September 2025

Brian and Maggie (1 September)

Brian and Maggie. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. It is 1989. Margaret Thatcher has been Britain’s Prime Minister for ten years. The Iron Lady is to face her old friend, much-feared inquisitor Brian Walden. The interview becomes a sensation. After it is over, Thatcher will never speak to Walden again. And a chain of events will have been set in motion that ultimately leads to her resignation. Watch the trailer.

Starring Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (2 September)

Documentary Series. This four-part docuseries offers extensive insight into Jodi Hildebrandt’s rise to power within the Mormon community through her popular ConneXions program – and how that program led her to Franke and laid the foundation for the twisted bond they shared.

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (5 September)

Documentary Series. The series follows the illegal exploits of Finnish hacker Julius Kivimäki (now known as Aleksanteri Kivimäki), who rose to infamy after forcing a U.S. passenger plane to make an emergency landing, shutting down PlayStation globally, and orchestrating several dangerous SWAT attacks – including one targeting the family of an FBI agent. Watch the trailer.

Rocky (6 September)

Film. A small-time Philadelphia boxer gets a supremely rare chance to fight the world heavyweight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Task (8 September)

Task. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Task is a gripping new HBO Original drama that follows an elite FBI task force formed to dismantle a dangerous string of violent robberies spreading through the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Leading the charge is seasoned agent Tom Quigley, who finds himself locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with a seemingly ordinary family man hiding explosive secrets. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television (10 September)

Documentary Series. A journey through television history exploring Black representation, from early on-screen appearances to modern creators revolutionising the industry in a new era of authentic storytelling.

Painting With John Season 1 (11 September)

Painting With John. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Reality Series. Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, musician John Lurie shares his philosophical thoughts while honing his watercolour techniques. Watch the trailer.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (15 September)

Series. Pairs of professional bakers compete to create spellbinding edible showpieces on the sets where the Harry Potter films were made.

Mermicorno: Starfall (15 September)

Animated Series. A group of enchanting mermaid-unicorns, known as Mermicornos, come together on a quest to save their ocean from the threat of the evil Ika Inkblot. Watch the trailer.

Edge of the Earth (18 September)

Edge of the Earth. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Documentary Series. Four groups of athletes embark on four never-before-accomplished missions. Watch the trailer.

Human vs Hamster (19 September)

Reality Series. A light and irreverent competition show where groups of people go head-to-head with hamsters in scaled games of strength, smarts and agility to find out, ‘who is the superior species: humans or hamsters?’

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (19 September)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Documentary. The incredible story of Tatiana Suarez, who overcame a broken neck and cancer to become a champion in Mixed Martial Arts, and one of the best fighters in the world in the UFC.

Tomb Raider (20 September)

Film. Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she discovers the island where her father, Lord Richard Croft disappeared.

Starring Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, and Walton Goggins.

RoboCop (20 September)

RoboCop (2014). Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. In 2028 Detroit, when Alex Murphy, a loving husband, father and good cop, is critically injured in the line of duty, the multinational conglomerate OmniCorp sees their chance for a part-man, part-robot police officer.

Starring Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, and Michael Keaton.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 (23 September)

Series. Dr. Oliver Wolf returns, leading his team of sharp-witted interns through groundbreaking neurological cases that blur the line between science and mystery. But this season, the greatest puzzle may be personal: Oliver’s estranged father, the brilliant but enigmatic Dr. Noah Wolf, resurfaces – carrying secrets and a baffling illness that could change everything Oliver thought he knew.

Starring Zachary Quinto.

Outback Opal Hunters Season 8 (25 September)

Outback Opal Hunters. Image: Prospero Productions. Streaming on HBO Max.

Reality Series. In one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth, Outback Opal Hunters are back for an explosive eighth season, facing challenges that would have most folks tucking tail and heading home. Australia’s opal miners tackle one of the most physically gruelling jobs in the world, risking life and limb to uncover the rainbow gem, a prize that can bring a life-changing fortune.

Krypto Saves the Day (26 September)

Animated Series. Follows Superman’s dog Krypto as he uses his superpowers to tackle everyday adventures and rescues around Metropolis. Watch the trailer.

21 Jump Street (27 September)

21 Jump Street. Image: Columbia Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. A pair of underachieving cops are sent back to a local high school to blend in and bring down a synthetic drug ring.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

22 Jump Street (27 September)

Film. After making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt and Jenko when they go deep undercover at a local college.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

Prime Video: streaming September 2025

The Runarounds (1 September)

Series. The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Watch the trailer.

Ice Road: Vengeance (3 September)

Ice Road: Vengeance. Image: Vertical. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. On the road to Mt. Everest, big rig driver Mike McCann takes on ruthless mercenaries to protect a busload of tourists and save a village on the brink of destruction.

Starring Liam Neeson and Fan Bingbing.

Poor Things (7 September)

Film. An account of the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe.

The Dry (9 September)

Film. Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound – the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

Starring Eric Bana.

Top End Bub (12 September)

Top End Bub. Image: John Platt/ Prime Video.

Series. Lauren and Ned are living their best life in the city, which is tragically interrupted when Lauren’s sister Ronelle dies in a car crash in the Top End. Rushing back to Darwin, Lauren and Ned are thrown into the chaos of Top End life with Lauren’s parents, Daffy and Trevor, and confronted with another curveball when they unexpectedly become the guardians of Ronelle’s lively and cheeky young daughter, Taya. Watch the trailer.

Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

Jerry Maguire (16 September)

Film. When a sports agent has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who stays with him and his former colleague.

Starring Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger.

Joker (16 September)

Film. Arthur Fleck, a party clown and a failed stand-up comedian, leads an impoverished life with his ailing mother. However, when society shuns him and brands him as a freak, he decides to embrace the life of chaos in Gotham City.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz.

Gen V Season 2 (17 September)

Gen V. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Series. School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and Hamish Linklater.

The Chosen Seasons 1-4 (18 September)

Series. A tax collector on the spectrum. A fisherman struggling with debt. A woman wrestling with her demons. The Chosen paints an intimate picture of Jesus through the eyes of those who knew him.

The Monkey (21 September)

Film. When twin brothers Bill and Hal find their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start. The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years.

Hotel Costiera (24 September)

Series. Daniel De Luca is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jesse Williams.

Pride & Prejudice & Zombies (24 September)

Film. Five sisters in 19th century England must cope with the pressures to marry while protecting themselves from a growing population of zombies. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lily James, Sam Riley, and Jack Huston.

Crazy Rich Asians (30 September)

Crazy Rich Asians. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. This contemporary romantic comedy based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

Starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

Kong: Skull Island (30 September)

Film. After the Vietnam war, a team of scientists explores an uncharted island in the Pacific, venturing into the domain of the mighty Kong and must fight to escape a primal Eden.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brie Larson.

The Notebook (30 September)

Film. An elderly man reads to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their respective social classes.

Starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

28 Days Later (30 September)

Film. Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.

Binge: streaming September 2025

The Office: Superfan Episodes (1 September)

Series. Available for streaming for the first time outside the US, these recut Superfan Episodes are a joyous deep dive into Dunder Mifflin. They’re packed with never-before-seen scenes including deleted scenes, different takes and even entire storylines cut from the original broadcast – a must-watch celebration for die-hard fans of The Office.

Married… With Children Seasons 1-11 (1 September)

Married… with Children. Image: Fox. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Relive 11 outrageous seasons of TV’s most unapologetically dysfunctional family. This cult classic broke sitcom rules, built a legacy of crude laughs and iconic characters and launched the career of breakout star Christina Applegate.

Selling Houses Australia Seasons 1-10 (1 September)

Reality Series. Rediscover this supremely bingeable Australian lifestyle show led by property expert Andrew Winter. Over its many seasons, this much-loved show has highlighted Australia’s tumultuous property market while transforming hundreds of homes with practical renovation ideas and endless inspiration.

Endeavour Seasons 1-8 (1 September)

Series. Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in a number of investigations around Oxford.

Starring Shaun Evans, Roger Allam, and James Bradshaw.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot Seasons 1-3 (1 September)

Series. Hercule Poirot, a famous Belgian detective, who has an impeccable knack for getting embroiled in a mystery, solves crimes along with Captain Hastings and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp.

Starring David Suchet.

28 Days Later (1 September)

28 Days Later. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Go back to where it all started: Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later stars Cillian Murphy in his breakout role as the survivor of a zombie apocalypse. The film is celebrated for reinventing the zombie horror genre and for its chilling reflection of humanity under collapse.

Playground (3 September)

Reality Series. Playground exposes the raw, unscripted lives of elite dancers, where ambition, tension and truth collide in this gripping, behind-the-scenes reality series.

The Paper (4 September)

Series. From the creators of The Office and starring Domhnall Gleeson comes this must-watch mockumentary set in a struggling Midwestern newspaper. It delivers sharp satire, heartfelt moments and a fresh lens on journalism’s evolving landscape.

90 Day: Hunt for Love (4 September)

Reality Series. Set in Tulum, this fresh spin-off reunites fan favourites from the 90 Day universe. It’s a bold, emotional quest for love with unexpected twists and new faces. Watch the trailer.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (4 September)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, and James Marsden.

September 5 (4 September)

Film. During the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, an American sports broadcasting team must adapt to live coverage of the Israeli athletes being held hostage by a terrorist group.

Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend Season 1 (11 September)

Reality Series. Alison Hammond’s warm, cheeky charm shines as she spends weekends with celebrities in the places that shaped them. Expect laughs, tears and intimate revelations.

Taskmaster Season 20 (12 September)

Taskmaster. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on Binge.

Game Show. The cult comedy returns with a fresh batch of comedians facing absurd challenges. Expect inventive chaos, unpredictability, silliness, hilarity and joyful viewing that only Taskmaster consistently delivers.

Love Hurts (14 September)

Film. Ke Huy Quan stars as a hitman-turned-realtor whose quiet life is shattered when his past resurfaces. With stylised action and biting humour, it’s a genre-bending thrill ride about second chances and survival. Watch the trailer.

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef Season 4 (19 September)

Reality Series. Ramsay’s culinary gauntlet returns with high-stakes challenges across three different levels – basement, middle and top level, each with its own challenges. Season 4 showcases diverse talent, fierce mentorship and steaming hot competitive cooking.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (21 September)

Bridge Jones: Mad About the Boy. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Renée Zellweger returns as Bridget, now a single mum of two navigating grief and rediscovery. With wit and resilience, she reclaims her identity, challenges societal expectations and proves that reinvention isn’t just possible, it’s powerful. Watch the trailer.

Midsomer Murders Season 24 (22 September)

Series. A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 (23 September)

Brilliant Minds. Image: NBC. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Inspired by Oliver Sacks and starring Zachary Quinto, this fascinating medical drama explores the human brain with compassion and complexity. Season 2 dives deeper into family revelations and neurological mysteries. Watch the trailer.

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes Season 1 (24 September)

Reality Series. Alan Cumming travels to spectacular properties as he seeks inspiration for his own dream home. Watch the trailer.

Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig (24 September)

Reality Series. Sandi Toksvig explores the delights of the UK’s wildest, most remote and beautifully designed holiday digs, accompanied by some of the nation’s most fascinating and funny people. Watch the trailer.

Krapopolis Season 3 (29 September)

Krapopolis. Image: Fox. Streaming on Binge.

Animated Series. Dan Harmon’s mythological comedy continues with irreverent gods and dysfunctional family drama. Season 3 promises more ancient absurdity and sharp wit in a uniquely animated world.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 5 (29 September)

Documentary Series. A team of experts and scientists undertakes exhaustive research at Skinwalker Ranch, an infamous location for paranormal activity and UFO sightings.

Apple TV+: streaming September 2025

Highest 2 Lowest (5 September)

Highest 2 Lowest. Image: A24 / Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Film. Highest 2 Lowest follows a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ as he is targeted with a ransom plot, jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the fifth time in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City. Watch the trailer.

Starring Denzel Washington.

Morning Wars Season 4 (17 September)

Series. This season opens in Spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups – who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? Watch the trailer.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup.

Slow Horses Season 5 (24 September)

Slow Horses. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. This season continues the darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents. In season five, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules – cover your back – always apply. Watch the trailer.

Starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jack Lowden.

The Savant (26 September)

Series. The Savant is a limited series that follows an undercover investigator known as The Savant as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.

Starring Jessica Chastain, Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and Pablo Schreiber.

All of You (26 September)

All of You. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Film. All of You sees best friends since college, Simon and Laura, drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate, despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together. Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?

Starring Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots.

Stan: streaming September 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 (8 September)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Image: AMC. Streaming on AMC+.

Series. Season three of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

The Penguin Lessons (14 September)

Film. A disillusioned Englishman who goes to work in a school in a divided Argentina in 1976 finds his life transformed when he rescues an orphaned penguin from the beach.

Starring Steve Coogan.

Where The Crawdads Sing (28 September)

Film. From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. In the North Carolina marsh, abandoned girl Kya, aka the ‘Marsh Girl,’ raises herself. When a local is found dead, she becomes the prime suspect. But the secrets of the marsh run deep.

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Tinā (28 September)

Film. Struggling after the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes, Mareta reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at an elite private school and is surprised to find children in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

Starring Anapela Polataivao.

Billy the Kid Season 3 (29 September)

Billy the Kid. Image: MGM Television. Streaming on Stan.

Series. The new season resumes following the end of the Lincoln County War, as both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett have important issues to resolve – there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive.

Starring Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, and James Coburn.

Universal Basic Guys Season 2 (29 September)

Animated Series. Two brothers lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program, allowing them to use their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

Paramount+: streaming September 2025

He Went That Way (1 September)

Film. He Went That Way is a true-crime road thriller starring Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), and Patrick J. Adams (Suits). Set in 1964, the film offers a dark twist on the classic buddy

road trip. It follows 19-year-old serial killer Bobby (Elordi), who hitches a ride with celebrity animal trainer Jim (Quinto) and his prized companion, Spanky the TV chimpanzee, along a desolate stretch of Route 66. Watch the trailer.

Wylde Pak (3 September)

Wylde Pak. Image: Nickelodeon. Streaming on Paramount+.

Animated Series. Wylde Pak explores the dynamics of a multigenerational and multicultural blended family as half siblings Lily and Jack learn to navigate new family dynamics under one roof for the first time. Jack and Lily as they are pushed outside their comfort zones and learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks, all while helping run the family’s pet grooming and boarding business.

Parallel Me (4 September)

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Watch the trailer.

September 5 (4 September)

September 5. Image: Paramount Pictures / Constantin Film. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. During the 1972 Munich Olympics, a shocking hostage crisis forces legendary TV executive Roone Arledge to place untested sports producer Geoff Mason at the helm of live breaking news. With lives at stake and the world watching, this true story captures the moment that redefined broadcast journalism forever. Watch the trailer.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (4 September)

Series. The highly anticipated ten-episode series picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. Watch the trailer.

Valiente: A Tracker Story (6 September)

Animated Film. Tracker and Carlos face their greatest challenge yet when nocturnal animals begin fleeing

the mysterious Shadow Jungle. With the help of Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups, Tracker must overcome his fear of the dark to stop a new villain, Lucila Maia, who believes the entire jungle belongs to her, and will stop at nothing to make it so.

Rubble & Crew Season 3 (6 September)

Rubble & Crew. Image: Nickelodeon. Streaming on Paramount+.

Animated Series. Settle in for some more pawsome adventures as Rubble and his crew of pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 (8 September)

Awards Show. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards return live from UBS Arena in New York! Hosted by LL Cool J, this year’s show will feature must-see, epic performances throughout the night and a star-studded lineup of nominees led by Lady Gaga with 12 nominations, followed closely by Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and many more.

Drive-Away Dolls (15 September)

Drive-Away Dolls. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. When free-spirited Jamie drags her buttoned-up bestie Marian on a road trip to Tallahassee, the last thing they expect is to wind up with a car full of contraband, and a pack of bumbling criminals hot on their trail. What starts as a simple escape quickly unravels into an outrageous, offbeat adventure packed with danger, laughs, and a whole lot of trouble. Watch the trailer.

Starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Tulsa King Season 3 (21 September)

Series. As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sylvester Stallone and Garrett Hedlund.

Utopia (26 September)

Film. Driven by the search for his missing wife, a soldier breaks into a cutting-edge facility, only to uncover a dazzling, futuristic theme park where reality and illusion blur. As he ventures deeper into this surreal world of desire and deception, a shocking revelation thrusts him into a high-stakes battle where the rules of reality no longer apply.

Disney+: streaming September 2025

Lilo & Stitch (3 September)

Film. This reimagination of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her unconventional adopted ‘pet’ Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the found family that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honouring the culture and beauty of Hawai’i.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (9 September)

Only Murders in the Building. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond – where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.

Starring Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Swiped (19 September)

Film. Inspired by the provocative real-life story of the visionary founder of online dating platform Bumble, Swiped introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe, as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app (two, actually), paving the way to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire.

Starring Lily James.

Lego Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past (19 September)

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Image: Disney / Lucasfilm. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Series. A new threat rises in the galaxy, and Sig and Dev Greebling must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of Lego Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before.

The Lowdown (24 September)

Series. The Lowdown follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed Tulsa ‘truthstorian’ whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. Lee lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ethan Hawke.

Stay tuned for more titles streaming on Disney+ in September 2025.

SBS On Demand: streaming September 2025

Hudson & Rex Season 7 (1 September)

Hudson & Rex. Image: Citytv. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Hudson & Rex is an action-packed one-hour procedural driven by dedicated Detective Charlie Hudson and his extraordinary German Shepherd partner, Rex, as they solve complex cases each week with the help of Dr. Sarah Truong, techie turned detective, Jesse Mills, and Superintendent Joe Donovan in the seaside metropolis of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Watch the trailer.

Starring John Reardon, Mayko Nguyen, Justin Kelly, and Kevin Hanchard.

Call My Agent Seasons 1-4 (4 September)

Series. Get ready for glamour, intrigue and lots of laughs with the team of Parisian agents in this smash hit comedy series. Every day at ASK, Agence Samuel Kerr, is like walking a tightrope for talent agents Mathias, Gabriel, Andrea, and Arlette striving to get contracts for prestigious clients.

Starring Thibault de Montalembert, Gregory Montel, Camille Cottin, and Liliale Rovère.

Dreaming Big (5 September)

Documentary Series. Dreaming Big is a powerful six-part documentary series spotlighting the journeys of First Nations youth in sport This real-life sporting docuseries offers an intimate look into the lives of thirteen emerging Indigenous athletes from various disciplines, including Boxing, Surfing, Car Racing, Flat track Motorbike Racing, Sport Climbing, Karate and Soccer. Each story is delivered with authenticity and heartfelt storytelling grounded in cultural integrity.

Code of Silence (10 September)

Code of Silence. Image: ITVX. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Code of Silence is a gripping six-part crime drama created by Catherine Moulton (The Stolen Girl, Hijack, Baptiste) who drew on her own experiences with lip-reading and hearing loss to craft this unique and compelling series. At the heart of the series is Alison Brooks, a smart and determined Deaf woman. Having spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations, her life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis and DI James Marsh. Watch the trailer.

Starring Rose Ayling-Ellis, Kieron Moore, Charlotte Ritchie, and Andrew Buchan.

Reindeer Mafia (18 September)

Series. Reindeer Mafia is a darkly comedic Nordic crime saga, which tells the story of a power struggle between the members of a family which controls local businesses and vast areas of wilderness. The story takes place in an alternate reality, and the small village community at its centre acts as a mirror to the modern global business world.

Starring Samuli Edelmann, Anna-Maija Tuokko, and Aake Kalliala.

Accidentally Famous (18 September)

Accidentally Famous. Image: Sky. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Accidentally Famous is a six-episode drama series inspired by the story of Italian pop band 883. In the late 1980s, in the small Italian town of Pavia, teenager Max Pezzali finds solace in comic books and music, standing out as a non-conformist in a place there is nothing to be rebellious about. After neglecting high school to pursue friendships and punk nights, failure inevitably catches up with him. But this opens doors to a life-changing opportunity, transferring to a new high school where he crosses paths with Mauro Repetto. Music makes the pair inseparable.

Starring Elia Nuzzolo and Matteo Oscar Giuggioli.

The Patient (24 September)

Series. The Patient is a psychological thriller about a therapist who is held prisoner by patient Sam Fortner who reveals himself to be a serial killer. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in the murders or worse – becomes a target himself.

Starring Steve Carrell and Domhnall Gleeson.

The People vs Robodebt (24 September)

The People vs Robodebt. Image: SBS. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. In the long hot summer of 2016, the Australian federal government’s new Online Compliance Intervention scheme roared like a bushfire through society. This automated welfare system soon became known as ‘Robodebt’ and over the next three years, almost half a million Australians were hounded to pay back debts they did not owe. The system was later found to be inaccurate, unethical and illegal. In The People vs Robodebt, many of these people tell their full story for the first time. Watch the trailer.

Reservation Dogs Seasons 1-3 (25 September)

Series. A comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

ABC iview: streaming September 2025

Australian Story: Say My Name – Louisa Ioannidis: Part 1 (1 September)

Documentary. When Louise Ioannidis was found dead in a creek in 2011, a police investigation quickly concluded her death was consistent with drowning and the coroner closed the case. But Louisa’s brother Tass always had doubts about how his sister died.

Foreign Correspondent: Trump’s America Through Australian Eyes (2 September)

Documentary. Donald Trump’s second term as president has taken off with breathtaking speed. Over several drama filled months he’s pursued his agenda, implementing radical changes in foreign policy, immigration enforcement and the economy. In the lead up to last year’s Presidential election, Foreign Correspondent spoke to a number of those Australians about their views on America’s future.

Fizzy & Suds Season 2 (8 September)

Animated Series. Fizzy and Suds, two animated bubbles with boundless curiosity, are ready to dive into a fresh batch of real-world fascinations, with episodes focusing on Penguins, Garbage Trucks, Railways, Bees, Noodles, Storms, Frogs and more. They’ll bring viewers along for the ride with their signature sparkle and wonder.

Mother and Son Season 2 (24 September)

Mother and Son. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Comedy favourite Denise Scott returns as the delightfully unpredictable Maggie, joined once again by the sharp and charismatic Matt Okine as her long-suffering son Arthur. With Matt also back at the helm as writer and re-creator, this dynamic duo is set to deliver another season packed with heart, hilarity, and the kind of chaos only the Boye family can bring.

Stay tuned for more titles streaming on ABC iview in September 2025.

BritBox: streaming September 2025

Death Valley Season 1 (2 September)

Series. Retired actor John Chapel reluctantly teams up with eager young detective Janie Mallowan to form the perfect crime-fighting duo – if they can only get along. Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, the hilarious duo solve gripping weekly murders across scenic Wales, while constantly clashing over their wildly different instincts. As they navigate crime scenes and personal baggage, their unlikely friendship begins to grow. Watch the trailer.

Starring Timothy Spall, Gwyneth Keyworth, Steffan Rhodi, and Alexandria Riley.

Richard Osman’s House of Games Season 3 (1 September)

Quiz Show. Richard Osman hosts this game show, in which he sets a panel of four celebrity contestants a series of games and puzzles to test their general knowledge.

Dinosaur Apocalypse (10 September)

Dinosaur Apocalypse. Image: BBC.

Documentary. Explore an incredible discovery in a prehistoric graveyard of fossilised creatures that are astonishingly well preserved and could help change our understanding of the last days of the dinosaurs. Evidence from the site provides insights into the day when an asteroid bigger than Mount Everest devastated the planet and caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Based on brand new evidence, witness the catastrophic events of that day play out minute by minute.

Starring David Attenborough, Phillip Manning, and Robert DePalma.

Downton Abbey Seasons 1-6 (12 September)

Series. This iconic period drama follows the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Lord Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham sees his family heritage, especially the grand country home Downton Abbey, as his mission in life. The death of his heir aboard R.M.S. Titanic means distant cousin Matthew Crawley is suddenly next in line and is moving onto the vast estate with his even more modernist, socially engaged mother.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dan Stevens, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, and Jim Carter.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys Seasons 1-4 (17 September)

Series. A comedy centered on a loud-mouthed Irish matriarch whose favorite pastime is meddling in the lives of her six children.

Starring Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Paddy Houlihan, Eilish O’Caroll.

Grace Season 5 (18 September)

Grace. Image: BritBox.

Series. This series delves into four new investigations that push Grace and his team into some of their most high stakes cases yet. From a chilling stadium threat that drags Grace into the dangerous underworld of organised crime, to a mysterious hotel death linked to a trail of digital deception, he must navigate the criminal landscape where nothing is as it seems while also still reeling from the emotional fallout of Sandy’s death. Watch the trailer.

Starring John Simm, Richie Campbell, Zoë Tapper, Brad Morrison, and Laura Elphinstone.

Penguins: Meet the Family (23 September)

Documentary. A unique celebration of one of Earth’s most iconic birds. For the first time, we meet the entire penguin family – all 18 species. This colourful cast of characters may seem familiar, but their incredible diversity won’t fail to surprise.

The King’s Guard: Serving the Crown (24 September)

Documentary Series. Get behind the scenes access to the elite regiments of the British Army’s Household Division, in one of the busiest years in its 350-year history. Known as the King’s Guard, the soldiers serve a dual role. Their sworn duty is to protect the Monarch and the State – as both a modern fighting force and masters of state ceremony and tradition.

This Way Up Seasons 1-2 (26 September)

This Way Up. Image: Channel 4.

Series. This new comedy is about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness. Aine is a whip smart English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a ‘teeny little nervous breakdown.’ Her sister Shona worries not only about her younger sibling but also about her own life choices. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisling Bea, Sharon Horgan, Tobias Menzies, Aasif Mandvi, Indira Varma, and Kadiff Kirwan.

Would I Lie To You Season 17 (30 September)

Comedy Show. The award-winning comedy panel show returns with more hilarious storytelling and outrageous deception. Lightning-quick team captains are joined by a variety of celebrity guests as they attempt to hoodwink each other with bizarre facts and convincing falsities. Can the teams separate the unbelievable and downright bizarre truths from the lies?

Starring Rob Brydon, Lee Mack, and David Mitchell.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming September 2025

Love After Lockup Season 5 Part 5 (4 September) – AMC+

Documentary Series. This groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’ including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

Guts & Glory (9 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

Guts & Glory. Image: Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Reality Series. New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts & Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow) flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges.

Ride with Norman Reedus Season 7 (14 September) – AMC+

Reality Series. Ride with Norman Reedus’ sixth season features the Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion- a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road.

Featuring Norman Reedus, Kim Coates, Zahn McClarnon, Scott Gimple, Melissa McBride, and Greg Nicotero.

Night of the Reaper (19 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

Night of the Reaper. Image: Shudder. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Film. In the wake of the brutal murder of a teenaged babysitter, college student Deena returns home for the weekend and is roped into a babysitting gig of her own. When the local sheriff is mailed a piece of evidence that proves the murder may not have been an isolated incident, he is led on a scavenger hunt to reveal the killer may be planning a sequel.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 (25 September) – AMC+

Series. Picking up where season one left off, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend. Meanwhile, he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Anne Charrier.

House on Eden (26 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

House on Eden. Image: Shudder. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Film. Paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Check out more guides to the best shows streaming September 2025 on ScreenHub.