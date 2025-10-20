Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Aniara (20 October)

Film. A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe.

The Grand Seduction (20 October)

The Grand Seduction. Image: Entertainment One. Streaming on Stan.

Film. To survive, a dying Newfoundland fishing village must convince a young doctor to take up residence by any means necessary.

Starring Taylor Kitsch and Brendan Gleeson.

Speak No Evil (21 October)

Film. A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.

Grime Kids Season 1 (22 October)

Series. Bow, London. 2001. Five young boys are dreaming of a summer of music and starting their own Grime crew being able to make their voice heard through music.

Men (23 October)

Men. Image: Entertainment Film Distributors. Streaming on Stan.

Film. A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.

Starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (25 October)

Film. Two potheads wake up after a night of partying and cannot remember where they parked their car.

Starring Ashton Kutcher, Sean William Scott, and Jennifer Garner.

Stan: recently added

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection (19 October)

Documentary Series. Olivia is back examining society’s obsession with the perfect body – are smooth foreheads and nip/tucks the new normal? This series looks at weight loss, mummy makeovers, and more.

A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3 (16 October)

A Discovery of Witches. Image: Sky. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Brilliant historian (and witch in denial) Diana Bishop unlocks an ancient manuscript throwing her into a dangerous mystery and onto the path of enigmatic geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont. Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ best-selling trilogy.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode.

Generation Z (13 October)

Series. After an army truck crashes outside a care house, causing a chemical leak infecting residents, four teenage friends must deal with the deadly consequences of the virus while also coping with their family and relationship problems. Watch the trailer.

One More Shot (12 October)

One More Shot. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Film. When Minnie Vernon realises there’s something missing from her life, she wonders if it might be her on-again-off-again flame Joe, who’s back from New York to ring in the new millennium with their closest friends. Armed with a mysterious bottle of tequila, Minnie arrives at a swanky beach house, only to discover that Joe’s brought his new girlfriend. Minnie takes a shot of tequila and is suddenly transported back in time to the moment she first arrived at the party. She soon realises she has a bottle’s worth of chances to win Joe’s heart and start her millennium right. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emily Browning, Sean Keenan, and Aisha Dee.

