Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Generation Z (13 October)

Generation Z. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on Stan.

Series. After an army truck crashes outside a care house, causing a chemical leak infecting residents, four teenage friends must deal with the deadly consequences of the virus while also coping with their family and relationship problems. Watch the trailer.

A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3 (16 October)

Series. Brilliant historian (and witch in denial) Diana Bishop unlocks an ancient manuscript throwing her into a dangerous mystery and onto the path of enigmatic geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont. Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ best-selling trilogy.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode.

Fawlty Towers Seasons 1-2 (17 October)

Series. Hotel owner Basil Fawlty’s incompetence, short fuse, and arrogance form a combination that ensures accidents and trouble are never far away.

Starring John Cleese.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection (19 October)

Documentary Series. Olivia is back examining society’s obsession with the perfect body – are smooth foreheads and nip/tucks the new normal? This series looks at weight loss, mummy makeovers, and more.

One More Shot (12 October)

One More Shot. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Film. When Minnie Vernon realises there’s something missing from her life, she wonders if it might be her on-again-off-again flame Joe, who’s back from New York to ring in the new millennium with their closest friends. Armed with a mysterious bottle of tequila, Minnie arrives at a swanky beach house, only to discover that Joe’s brought his new girlfriend. Minnie takes a shot of tequila and is suddenly transported back in time to the moment she first arrived at the party. She soon realises she has a bottle’s worth of chances to win Joe’s heart and start her millennium right. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emily Browning, Sean Keenan, and Aisha Dee.

Bee Movie (9 October)

Film. Barry B. Benson, a bee just graduated from college, is disillusioned at his lone career choice: making honey. On a special trip outside the hive, Barry’s life is saved by Vanessa, a florist in New York City. As their relationship blossoms, he discovers humans actually eat honey and subsequently decides to sue them. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger, and Chris Rock.

Teletubbies Let’s Go! Season 1 (7 October)

Animated Series. The Teletubbies first burst onto UK screens 25 years ago. Now they’re back and ready to explore the world in 3D animation. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po return, alongside a host of other sweet new characters.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out (5 October)

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out. Image: Expectation Entertainment. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. Celebrating one of Britain’s most-loved comic creations, Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks reunite to share anecdotes and backstage secrets, taking viewers on an exclusive rampage down memory lane to reveal how the original show, Absolutely Fabulous, with ground-breaking influence on female comedy, was made. Watch the trailer.

