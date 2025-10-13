News

 > What to Watch

Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 13 October to 19 October 2025 on Stan with this guide.
13 Oct 2025 13:30
Leah J. Williams
A Discovery of Witches. Image: Sky. Streaming on Stan.

Streaming

A Discovery of Witches. Image: Sky. Streaming on Stan.

Share Icon

Stan: new this week

Generation Z (13 October)

Generation Z. Image: Channel 4. Streaming On Stan.
Generation Z. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on Stan.

Series. After an army truck crashes outside a care house, causing a chemical leak infecting residents, four teenage friends must deal with the deadly consequences of the virus while also coping with their family and relationship problems. Watch the trailer.

A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3 (16 October)

Series. Brilliant historian (and witch in denial) Diana Bishop unlocks an ancient manuscript throwing her into a dangerous mystery and onto the path of enigmatic geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont. Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ best-selling trilogy.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode.

Fawlty Towers Seasons 1-2 (17 October)

Series. Hotel owner Basil Fawlty’s incompetence, short fuse, and arrogance form a combination that ensures accidents and trouble are never far away.

Starring John Cleese.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection (19 October)

Documentary Series. Olivia is back examining society’s obsession with the perfect body – are smooth foreheads and nip/tucks the new normal? This series looks at weight loss, mummy makeovers, and more.

Stan: recently added

One More Shot (12 October)

One More Shot Film Stan October 2025
One More Shot. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Film. When Minnie Vernon realises there’s something missing from her life, she wonders if it might be her on-again-off-again flame Joe, who’s back from New York to ring in the new millennium with their closest friends. Armed with a mysterious bottle of tequila, Minnie arrives at a swanky beach house, only to discover that Joe’s brought his new girlfriend. Minnie takes a shot of tequila and is suddenly transported back in time to the moment she first arrived at the party. She soon realises she has a bottle’s worth of chances to win Joe’s heart and start her millennium right. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emily Browning, Sean Keenan, and Aisha Dee.

Bee Movie (9 October)

Film. Barry B. Benson, a bee just graduated from college, is disillusioned at his lone career choice: making honey. On a special trip outside the hive, Barry’s life is saved by Vanessa, a florist in New York City. As their relationship blossoms, he discovers humans actually eat honey and subsequently decides to sue them. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger, and Chris Rock.

Teletubbies Let’s Go! Season 1 (7 October)

Animated Series. The Teletubbies first burst onto UK screens 25 years ago. Now they’re back and ready to explore the world in 3D animation. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po return, alongside a host of other sweet new characters.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out (5 October)

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out. Image: Expectation Entertainment. Streaming On Stan.
Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out. Image: Expectation Entertainment. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. Celebrating one of Britain’s most-loved comic creations, Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks reunite to share anecdotes and backstage secrets, taking viewers on an exclusive rampage down memory lane to reveal how the original show, Absolutely Fabulous, with ground-breaking influence on female comedy, was made. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Stan streaming guides on ScreenHub.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

The Chair Company. Image: HBO Max. Best new shows & films.
What to Watch

Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, ABC, BritBox, Disney+, Prime and more …

Discover the best new shows & films streaming this week from 13 to 19 October 2025 on the major streaming…

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Marin Clunes. Image: PBS. Streaming on BritBox.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 13 October to 19 October 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
The Chair Company. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.
What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 13 October to 19 October 2025 on HBO Max with…

Leah J. Williams
turn of the tide season 2
What to Watch

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 13 October to 19 October 2025 on Netflix with this…

Leah J. Williams
Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.
What to Watch

Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Discover the best new shows, films, and sports to stream from 13 October to 19 October 2025 on Disney+ and…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login