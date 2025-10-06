Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Teletubbies Let’s Go! Season 1 (7 October)

Animated Series. The Teletubbies first burst onto UK screens 25 years ago. Now they’re back and ready to explore the world in 3D animation.

Bee Movie (9 October)

Film. Barry B. Benson, a bee just graduated from college, is disillusioned at his lone career choice: making honey. On a special trip outside the hive, Barry’s life is saved by Vanessa, a florist in New York City. As their relationship blossoms, he discovers humans actually eat honey and subsequently decides to sue them. Watch the trailer.

One More Shot (12 October)

One More Shot. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Film. When Minnie Vernon realises there’s something missing from her life, she wonders if it might be her on-again-off-again flame Joe, who’s back from New York to ring in the new millennium with their closest friends. Armed with a mysterious bottle of tequila, Minnie arrives at a swanky beach house, only to discover that Joe’s brought his new girlfriend. Minnie takes a shot of tequila and is suddenly transported back in time to the moment she first arrived at the party. She soon realises she has a bottle’s worth of chances to win Joe’s heart and start her millennium right. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emily Browning, Sean Keenan, and Aisha Dee.

Stan: recently added

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out (5 October)

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out. Image: Expectation Entertainment. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. Celebrating one of Britain’s most-loved comic creations, Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks reunite to share anecdotes and backstage secrets, taking viewers on an exclusive rampage down memory lane to reveal how the original show, Absolutely Fabulous, with ground-breaking influence on female comedy, was made. Watch the trailer.

Watching You (3 October)

Series. A six-part erotic psychological thriller inspired by J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, Watching You centres on thrill-seeking paramedic Lina and the fallout of a single decision which threatens to upend her life. Though happily engaged to Cain, a chance encounter with mysterious stranger Dan triggers Lina’s desire and culminates in a passionate one-night stand in a NestShare property. In the aftermath, Lina discovers that the affair has been captured by a hidden camera and is blackmailed with the footage. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisha Dee, Chai Hansen, and Josh Helman.

Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer (5 October)

Documentary. A compelling portrait of courage, strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity, Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer follows a trial 15 years in the making – ​ a fight that drew in diplomats, prime ministers, and premiers, and a globally reported story that gripped the nation. It’s the definitive first-hand account of the three extraordinary sisters – Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer – at the heart of it all, following the harrowing experience of their suffering – first at home, then at the hands of their ultra-orthodox headmistress Malka Leifer, and throughout their relentless campaign to #BringLeiferBack from Israel to face multiple child sex abuse charges. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Stan streaming guides on ScreenHub.