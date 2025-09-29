Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Call the Midwife Season 12 (2 October)

Series. Chronicles the lives of a group of midwives living in East London in the late 1950s to early 1970s.

Watching You (3 October)

Series. A six-part erotic psychological thriller inspired by J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, Watching You centres on thrill-seeking paramedic Lina and the fallout of a single decision which threatens to upend her life. Though happily engaged to Cain, a chance encounter with mysterious stranger Dan triggers Lina’s desire and culminates in a passionate one-night stand in a NestShare property. In the aftermath, Lina discovers that the affair has been captured by a hidden camera and is blackmailed with the footage. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisha Dee, Chai Hansen, and Josh Helman.

Superbad (3 October)

Film. Two co-dependent high school seniors are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a booze-soaked party goes awry.

Starring Michael Cera and Jonah Hill.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out (5 October)

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out. Image: Expectation Entertainment. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. Celebrating one of Britain’s most-loved comic creations, Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks reunite to share anecdotes and backstage secrets, taking viewers on an exclusive rampage down memory lane to reveal how the original show, Absolutely Fabulous, with ground-breaking influence on female comedy, was made. Watch the trailer.

Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer (5 October)

Documentary. A compelling portrait of courage, strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity, Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer follows a trial 15 years in the making – ​ a fight that drew in diplomats, prime ministers, and premiers, and a globally reported story that gripped the nation. It’s the definitive first-hand account of the three extraordinary sisters – Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer – at the heart of it all, following the harrowing experience of their suffering – first at home, then at the hands of their ultra-orthodox headmistress Malka Leifer, and throughout their relentless campaign to #BringLeiferBack from Israel to face multiple child sex abuse charges. Watch the trailer.

Stan: recently added

Tinā (28 September)

Tinā. Image: The Brown Factory / New Zealand Film Commission. Streaming on Stan.

Film. Struggling after the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes, Mareta reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at an elite private school and is surprised to find children in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

Starring Anapela Polataivao.

Where The Crawdads Sing (28 September)

Film. From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. In the North Carolina marsh, abandoned girl Kya, aka the ‘Marsh Girl,’ raises herself. When a local is found dead, she becomes the prime suspect. But the secrets of the marsh run deep.

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Walk the Line (27 September)

Walk the Line. Image: 20th Century Fox. Streaming on Stan.

Film. A chronicle of country music legend Johnny Cash’s life, from his early days on an Arkansas cotton farm to his rise to fame with Sun Records in Memphis, where he recorded alongside Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

