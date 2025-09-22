Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Strays (22 September)

Film. An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.

Starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Isla Fisher.

Oppenheimer (22 September)

Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Stan.

Film. A dramatisation of the life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who had a large hand in the development of the atomic bombs that brought an end to World War II. Watch the trailer.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.

A Most Violent Year (23 September)

Film. In New York City 1981, an ambitious immigrant fights to protect his business and family during the most dangerous year in the city’s history.

Starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

The Hack (24 September)

Series. A seven-part limited series about the phone hacking scandal which resulted in the closure of the best-selling newspaper in the UK, written by BAFTA, Tony and Olivier award-winning screenwriter, Jack Thorne (Adolescence, Toxic Town).

Set between 2002 and 2012, the drama interweaves two real life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World. Running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook. Watch the trailer.

Starring David Tennant, Robert Carlyle, and Toby Jones.

The Social Network (24 September)

The Social Network. Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on Stan.

Film. As Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg creates the social networking site that would become known as Facebook, he is sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea and by the co-founder who was later squeezed out of the business.

Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake.

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom (25 September)

Film. A chronicle of Nelson Mandela’s life journey from his childhood in a rural village through to his inauguration as the first democratically elected president of South Africa.

Starring Idris Elba and Naomie Harris.

Walk the Line (27 September)

Walk the Line. Image: 20th Century Fox. Streaming on Stan.

Film. A chronicle of country music legend Johnny Cash’s life, from his early days on an Arkansas cotton farm to his rise to fame with Sun Records in Memphis, where he recorded alongside Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

Where The Crawdads Sing (28 September)

Film. From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. In the North Carolina marsh, abandoned girl Kya, aka the ‘Marsh Girl,’ raises herself. When a local is found dead, she becomes the prime suspect. But the secrets of the marsh run deep.

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Tinā (28 September)

Tinā. Image: The Brown Factory / New Zealand Film Commission. Streaming on Stan.

Film. Struggling after the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes, Mareta reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at an elite private school and is surprised to find children in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

Starring Anapela Polataivao.

Deep Deception (28 September)

Documentary Series. From the award-winning producers behind The Tinder Swindler and Three Identical Strangers, Deep Deception explores the jaw-dropping story of five women who exposed a staggering state scandal.

Stan: recently added

Love Of An Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee (15 September)

Love of an Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee. Image: Rainbow Ridge Productions. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. Crocodile Dundee burst onto global screens and into the hearts of millions nearly 40 years ago, and is still Australia’s most successful film of all time. But little does anyone know, that behind this cultural icon – was a cast and crew with no feature film experience, last-minute funding struggles, and an industry that never saw it coming.

Revealed – Death Cap Murders – Part 1 (14 September)

Documentary Series. A crime the whole world thinks it knows: four guests fall critically ill after a family lunch in Leongatha, Victoria, and host Erin Patterson becomes the focus of relentless global scrutiny. But documentary series Revealed – Death Cap Murders will delve beyond the headlines, uncovering new details, untold perspectives, and deeper truths not yet part of the public conversation, exposing hidden layers and lasting consequences of Victoria’s most infamous small-town tragedy and the worldwide media frenzy it ignited. Watch the trailer.

