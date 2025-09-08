Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 (8 September)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Image: AMC. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Season three of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (8 September)

Film. Five women participate in a hiking retreat but only four come out the other side. Federal agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head into the mountains hoping to find their informant still alive.

Starring Eric Bana and Anna Torv.

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich (12 September)

Reality Series. Olivia Attwood explores the new ways people sell their sexuality in contemporary times. From uploading explicit content online to filming homemade porn in bedrooms, Olivia will find out if this industry is really an easy way to make a fast fortune.

Ted K: The Unabomber (12 September)

Ted K: The Unabomber. Image: Super Ltd / Neon. Streaming on Stan.

Film. An exploration of Ted Kaczynski’s life in Lincoln, Montana in the years leading up to his arrest as The Unabomber. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sharlto Copley and Drew Powell.

10 Things I Hate About You (13 September)

Film. A high-school boy, Cameron, cannot date Bianca until her anti-social older sister, Kat, has a boyfriend. So, Cameron pays a mysterious boy, Patrick, to charm Kat.

Starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles.

Revealed – Death Cap Murders – Part 1 (14 September)

Documentary Series. A crime the whole world thinks it knows: four guests fall critically ill after a family lunch in Leongatha, Victoria, and host Erin Patterson becomes the focus of relentless global scrutiny. But documentary series Revealed – Death Cap Murders will delve beyond the headlines, uncovering new details, untold perspectives, and deeper truths not yet part of the public conversation, exposing hidden layers and lasting consequences of Victoria’s most infamous small-town tragedy and the worldwide media frenzy it ignited. Watch the trailer.

Stan: recently added

Pig (5 September)

Pig. Image: Neon. Streaming on Stan.

Film. A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Starring Nicolas Cage.

Alex Rider Season 1 (4 September)

Series. Alex Rider is an ordinary teenager enlisted to work on behalf of MI6, where he uses skills he didn’t know he had to become an extraordinary spy.

Starring Otto Farrant.

Memory: The Origins Of Alien (3 September)

Memory: The Origins of Alien. Image: Exhibit A Pictures / Milkhaus / Screen Division. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. An in-depth voyage into the sci-fi film Alien (1979) with the visionary filmmakers who created it. See how one of the most terrifying movies of all time came to life 40 years ago, inspired by ancient mythology and our universal fears. Watch the trailer.

