Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

I Fought the Law (1 September)

Series. I Fought the Law follows the tragic, moving, and deeply inspiring real-life story of Ann Ming who, fuelled by the grief of her daughter’s murder, uses her determination to take on the state and overturn an 800-year-old law. This is a story that begins with a tragic true crime but ends with justice. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sheridan Smith.

28 Days Later (1 September)

28 Days Later. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Stan.

Film. Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, and Christopher Eccleston.

28 Weeks Later (1 September)

Film. Six months after the rage virus was inflicted on the population of Great Britain, the US Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again. But not everything goes according to plan.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Robert Carlyle, and Rose Byrne.

Mao’s Last Dancer (2 September)

Film. In Maoist China, a boy is taken from his family and trained to become a dancer, but everything he knows is challenged when he is chosen to attend a ballet summer school in Houston, Texas.

Starring Chi Cao, Bruce Greenwood, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Memory: The Origins Of Alien (3 September)

Memory: The Origins of Alien. Image: Exhibit A Pictures / Milkhaus / Screen Division. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. An in-depth voyage into the sci-fi film Alien (1979) with the visionary filmmakers who created it. See how one of the most terrifying movies of all time came to life 40 years ago, inspired by ancient mythology and our universal fears. Watch the trailer.

Alex Rider Season 1 (4 September)

Series. Alex Rider is an ordinary teenager enlisted to work on behalf of MI6, where he uses skills he didn’t know he had to become an extraordinary spy.

Starring Otto Farrant.

Pig (5 September)

Film. A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Starring Nicolas Cage.

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (29 August)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out. Image: Lifetime. Streaming on Stan.

Reality Series. Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is the most famous dermatological surgeon in the world and an internationally beloved personality. She has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills with her huge audience, as she helps hundreds of suffering patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their painful, oozing cysts, fatty tumors, and infinitely complex, life-affecting dermatological issues.

In Vitro (24 August)

Film. On a struggling cattle farm some years in the future, a woman discovers the unsettling consequences of her husband’s animal breeding technology.

Starring Ashley Zukerman, Talia Zucker, and Will Howarth.

The Boy That Never Was (22 August)

The Boy That Never Was. Image: RTÉ. Streaming on Stan.

Series. When a couple’s son is presumed dead in a North African earthquake, their world turns upside down. However, when they spot a boy in Dublin resembling him, they embark on a frantic quest for the truth. Watch the trailer.

Starring Colin Morgan and Toni O’Rourke.

