Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

US Open 2025 (26 August)

Sports Event. The 145th edition of the US Open will be broadcast on Stan from 1:00 am AEST on 26 August. On the same day, you can expect the following sports broadcasts:

Fulham v Man United (from 1:20 am AEST)

Race: Milwaukee Mile 250 – Indycar 2025 (from 4:00 am AEST)

San Diego Wave FC v. Racing Lousville FC (from 9:55am AEST)

The rest of the week will see Stan streaming subsequent days of the US Open 2025, as well as other football, rugby, cycling, and motorsport events. You can view the full schedule on the Stan website.

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (29 August)

Reality Series. Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is the most famous dermatological surgeon in the world and an internationally beloved personality. She has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills with her huge audience, as she helps hundreds of suffering patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their painful, oozing cysts, fatty tumors, and infinitely complex, life-affecting dermatological issues.

Stan: recently added

The Boy That Never Was (22 August)

The Boy That Never Was. Image: RTÉ. Streaming on Stan.

Series. When a couple’s son is presumed dead in a North African earthquake, their world turns upside down. However, when they spot a boy in Dublin resembling him, they embark on a frantic quest for the truth. Watch the trailer.

Starring Colin Morgan and Toni O’Rourke.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film. One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it’s revealed he’s a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as Beekeepers.

Starring Jason Statham and Josh Hutcherson.

In Vitro (24 August)

In Vitro. Image: We Are Arcadia Pty Ltd. Streaming on Stan.

Film. On a struggling cattle farm some years in the future, a woman discovers the unsettling consequences of her husband’s animal breeding technology.

Starring Ashley Zukerman, Talia Zucker, and Will Howarth.

Read: In Vitro, SFF review: ecological thriller meets domestic drama down under



In In Vitro, agriculture has collapsed at some undisclosed point in Australia’s near future, perhaps nudging towards the first Mad Max – when society is teetering but has not yet plummeted into the ‘let’s have hoon fights in the desert while inexplicably wearing leather’ abyss. Ashley Zuckerman, who depicted Succession’s Shiv-keen political aide, Nate, plays waxed jacket-wearing farmer Jack. In this challenging reality, he has turned, Blade Runner-style, to real-world tech with a slight speculative spin in order to artificially create new life.



Cloning cows in industrial vats on the remote farm he shares with partner Layla (Lake Mungo star Talia Zucker, who’s also one of the writers), he’s concealing something else bubbling away in an abandoned corner of these overgrown tin sheds in which ‘farming’ takes place on a vast scale.

Serial Killer Wives (17 August)

Documentary Series. Meet the partners of some of the world’s most sadistic murderers, with extraordinary first-hand testimony from those that loved these vicious monsters, providing a unique and fascinating insight into the twisted minds of these terrifying criminals.

