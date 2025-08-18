Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

The Boy That Never Was (22 August)

Series. When a couple’s son is presumed dead in a North African earthquake, their world turns upside down. However, when they spot a boy in Dublin resembling him, they embark on a frantic quest for the truth. Watch the trailer.

Starring Colin Morgan and Toni O’Rourke.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

The Beekeeper. Image: Amazon MGM Studios. Streaming on Stan.

Film. One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it’s revealed he’s a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as Beekeepers.

Starring Jason Statham and Josh Hutcherson.

In Vitro (24 August)

Film. On a struggling cattle farm some years in the future, a woman discovers the unsettling consequences of her husband’s animal breeding technology.

Starring Ashley Zukerman, Talia Zucker, and Will Howarth.

In In Vitro, agriculture has collapsed at some undisclosed point in Australia’s near future, perhaps nudging towards the first Mad Max – when society is teetering but has not yet plummeted into the ‘let’s have hoon fights in the desert while inexplicably wearing leather’ abyss. Ashley Zuckerman, who depicted Succession’s Shiv-keen political aide, Nate, plays waxed jacket-wearing farmer Jack. In this challenging reality, he has turned, Blade Runner-style, to real-world tech with a slight speculative spin in order to artificially create new life.



Cloning cows in industrial vats on the remote farm he shares with partner Layla (Lake Mungo star Talia Zucker, who’s also one of the writers), he’s concealing something else bubbling away in an abandoned corner of these overgrown tin sheds in which ‘farming’ takes place on a vast scale.

Stan: recent highlights

Serial Killer Wives (17 August)

Documentary Series. Meet the partners of some of the world’s most sadistic murderers, with extraordinary first-hand testimony from those that loved these vicious monsters, providing a unique and fascinating insight into the twisted minds of these terrifying criminals.

The Rainmaker (16 August)

The Rainmaker. Image: USA Network. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. Watch the trailer.

Starring Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, and Lana Parrilla.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (9 August)

Series. The highly anticipated prequel to the global phenomenon, Outlander, Outlander: Blood of my Blood is a romantic tale that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways. Watch the trailer.

Starring Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater, and Jamie Roy.

Twisted Metal Season 2 (7 August)

Twisted Metal. Image: Peacock. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Based on the classic 90’s PlayStation game, Twisted Metal follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

