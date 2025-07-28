Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Building Bad. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. Produced and directed by Amelia Ballinger, the film follows acclaimed reporters Nick McKenzie, David Marin-Guzman, and Ben Schneiders as they uncover the crime, corruption, and sinister elements at the heart of Australia’s largest construction union, the CFMEU. Over several years, their tenacious investigations exposed for the first time how bikies, underworld figures, and organised crime syndicates infiltrated the building industry – revelations that sent shockwaves through the sector.

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner (3 August)

Documentary Series. From Glacier Point to El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, to spectacular visuals of iconic geology, flora, & fauna of present-day Yosemite, come along with Kevin Costner for the ride. This series will explore the region’s rich Indigenous American legacy, the serendipitous arrival of outsiders in 1850, and how John Muir evolved from a Scottish immigrant to a crusader for our wildest places.

Stan: recent highlights

The Accidental President (27 July)

Documentary. From the team behind Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? and Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer, this feature-length documentary follows the story of a woman who, unbowed by deadly threats from her powerful political rival, became a beacon of hope for change in her country.

With unprecedented access to the Belarusian opposition leader and set against a backdrop of political upheaval, The Accidental President is a film about Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her remarkable journey from primary school teacher to de facto head of state. Watch the trailer on Stan.

Love Island USA (26 July)

New season – reality series. Each season sees 12 singles arriving at a luxury villa to spend their summer looking for love. They must choose their partner wisely – shock eliminations and new arrivals ensure constant unpredictability, and anyone left single risks being sent home. As the season concludes, viewers crown their favourite couple – who face the ultimate final twist.

Sin City Gigolo (20 July)

Docuseries. A GIGOLOS reality TV star’s arrest for murdering a client in 2020 exposed dark truths behind the once-popular Vegas show. This documentary blends series footage with crime investigation, exploring sex work, fame and the impact of reality TV.

The Institute (14 July)

The Institute. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Series. From the director of Lost and From, and based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, The Institute tells the gripping story of teen prodigy Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who is abducted and wakes up at a mysterious facility filled with children who arrived under similarly sinister circumstances and all of whom possess strange supernatural abilities.

Meanwhile, in a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) is trying to outrun his past. But peace won’t come easily, as Tim’s path is set to collide with Luke’s in a battle far bigger than either could imagine. Watch the trailer.

Hal & Harper (26 June)

Series. Hal and Harper are two codependent siblings living in LA, and are doing their best to navigate long-term relationships, friendships, and situationships. When their dad makes a big announcement, the two are forced to consider the current state of their lives and their complicated childhood.

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart and Cooper Raiff. Watch the trailer.

