Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Love Island USA (26 July)

New season – reality series. Each season sees 12 singles arriving at a luxury villa to spend their summer looking for love. They must choose their partner wisely – shock eliminations and new arrivals ensure constant unpredictability, and anyone left single risks being sent home. As the season concludes, viewers crown their favourite couple – who face the ultimate final twist.

The Accidental President (27 July)

Documentary. From the team behind Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? and Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer, this feature-length documentary follows the story of a woman who, unbowed by deadly threats from her powerful political rival, became a beacon of hope for change in her country.

With unprecedented access to the Belarusian opposition leader and set against a backdrop of political upheaval, The Accidental President is a film about Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her remarkable journey from primary school teacher to de facto head of state. Watch the trailer on Stan.

Stan: recent highlights

Sin City Gigolo (20 July)

Docuseries. A GIGOLOS reality TV star’s arrest for murdering a client in 2020 exposed dark truths behind the once-popular Vegas show. This documentary blends series footage with crime investigation, exploring sex work, fame and the impact of reality TV.

The Institute (14 July)

The Institute. Image: Stan.

Series. From the director of Lost and From, and based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, The Institute tells the gripping story of teen prodigy Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who is abducted and wakes up at a mysterious facility filled with children who arrived under similarly sinister circumstances and all of whom possess strange supernatural abilities.

Meanwhile, in a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) is trying to outrun his past. But peace won’t come easily, as Tim’s path is set to collide with Luke’s in a battle far bigger than either could imagine. Watch the trailer.

Such Brave Girls Season 2 (4 July)

Series. This award-winning British comedy follows single mother Deb and her daughters, Billie and Josie. They’re vain, selfish, heavily in debt, desperate for affection and armed with nothing but poor judgement.

Hal & Harper (26 June)

Series. Hal and Harper are two codependent siblings living in LA, and are doing their best to navigate long-term relationships, friendships, and situationships. When their dad makes a big announcement, the two are forced to consider the current state of their lives and their complicated childhood.

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart and Cooper Raiff. Watch the trailer.

Revealed – Joh: Last King of Queensland (22 June)

Documentary. A feature-length documentary about the divisive leader, conservative icon and former Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen, and a timely examination of progress, power, corruption, and Joh’s complex legacy.

Starring Richard Roxburgh. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review: ‘Joh: Last King of Queensland opens with a flurry of present-day faces in black & white, intercut with archival footage of the late Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen. Immediately there’s a contrast: Joh is a solid, constant presence, shaking hands and waving at various political events, while those commenting on him can’t even agree on the basics.’

