Stan: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

Stan: new in September 2025

I Fought the Law (1 September)

Series. I Fought the Law follows the tragic, moving, and deeply inspiring real-life story of Ann Ming who, fuelled by the grief of her daughter’s murder, uses her determination to take on the state and overturn an 800-year-old law. This is a story that begins with a tragic true crime but ends with justice. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sheridan Smith.

28 Days Later (1 September)

Film. Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, and Christopher Eccleston.

28 Weeks Later (1 September)

Film. Six months after the rage virus was inflicted on the population of Great Britain, the US Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again. But not everything goes according to plan.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Robert Carlyle, and Rose Byrne.

Mao’s Last Dancer (2 September)

Film. In Maoist China, a boy is taken from his family and trained to become a dancer, but everything he knows is challenged when he is chosen to attend a ballet summer school in Houston, Texas.

Starring Chi Cao, Bruce Greenwood, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Memory: The Origins Of Alien (3 September)

Documentary. An in-depth voyage into the sci-fi film Alien (1979) with the visionary filmmakers who created it. See how one of the most terrifying movies of all time came to life 40 years ago, inspired by ancient mythology and our universal fears. Watch the trailer.

Alex Rider Season 1 (4 September)

Series. Alex Rider is an ordinary teenager enlisted to work on behalf of MI6, where he uses skills he didn’t know he had to become an extraordinary spy.

Starring Otto Farrant.

Pig (5 September)

Film. A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Starring Nicolas Cage.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 (8 September)

Series. Season three of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (8 September)

Film. Five women participate in a hiking retreat but only four come out the other side. Federal agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head into the mountains hoping to find their informant still alive.

Starring Eric Bana and Anna Torv.

Ted K: The Unabomber (12 September)

Film. An exploration of Ted Kaczynski’s life in Lincoln, Montana in the years leading up to his arrest as The Unabomber. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sharlto Copley and Drew Powell.

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich (12 September)

Reality Series. Olivia Attwood explores the new ways people sell their sexuality in contemporary times. From uploading explicit content online to filming homemade porn in bedrooms, Olivia will find out if this industry is really an easy way to make a fast fortune.

10 Things I Hate About You (13 September)

Film. A high-school boy, Cameron, cannot date Bianca until her anti-social older sister, Kat, has a boyfriend. So, Cameron pays a mysterious boy, Patrick, to charm Kat.

Starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles.

Revealed – Death Cap Murders – Part 1 (14 September)

Documentary Series. A crime the whole world thinks it knows: four guests fall critically ill after a family lunch in Leongatha, Victoria, and host Erin Patterson becomes the focus of relentless global scrutiny. But documentary series Revealed – Death Cap Murders will delve beyond the headlines, uncovering new details, untold perspectives, and deeper truths not yet part of the public conversation, exposing hidden layers and lasting consequences of Victoria’s most infamous small-town tragedy and the worldwide media frenzy it ignited. Watch the trailer.

The Penguin Lessons (14 September)

Film. A disillusioned Englishman who goes to work in a school in a divided Argentina in 1976 finds his life transformed when he rescues an orphaned penguin from the beach.

Starring Steve Coogan.

Love Of An Icon: The Legend of Crocodile Dundee (15 September)

Documentary. Crocodile Dundee burst onto global screens and into the hearts of millions nearly 40 years ago, and is still Australia’s most successful film of all time. But little does anyone know, that behind this cultural icon – was a cast and crew with no feature film experience, last-minute funding struggles, and an industry that never saw it coming.

Crocodile Dundee: The Encore Cut (15 September)

Film. An American reporter travels to the Australian outback to meet eccentric poacher Mick ‘Crocodile’ Dundee and invites him to New York City, where he comes face-to-face with the complexities of modern life.

Starring Paul Hogan.

Crocodile Dundee II (15 September)

Film. Australian outback expert protects his New York love from gangsters who’ve followed her down under.

Starring Paul Hogan.

Somewhere Boy Season 1 (19 September)

Series. When Danny was a baby, his mum was killed in a car crash. Overcome with grief, his dad buys a house in the middle of nowhere and locks Danny in, telling him that the world is full of monsters waiting to take him away, just like they took his mum.

Life Of Pi (20 September)

Film. A young man who survives a disaster at sea is hurtled into an epic journey of adventure and discovery. While cast away, he forms an unexpected connection with another survivor: a fearsome Bengal tiger.

Starring Suraj Sharma.

Strays (22 September)

Film. An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.

Starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Isla Fisher.

Oppenheimer (22 September)

Film. A dramatisation of the life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who had a large hand in the development of the atomic bombs that brought an end to World War II. Watch the trailer.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.

A Most Violent Year (23 September)

Film. In New York City 1981, an ambitious immigrant fights to protect his business and family during the most dangerous year in the city’s history.

Starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

The Social Network (24 September)

Film. As Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg creates the social networking site that would become known as Facebook, he is sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea and by the co-founder who was later squeezed out of the business.

Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake.

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom (25 September)

Film. A chronicle of Nelson Mandela’s life journey from his childhood in a rural village through to his inauguration as the first democratically elected president of South Africa.

Starring Idris Elba and Naomie Harris.

Walk the Line (27 September)

Film. A chronicle of country music legend Johnny Cash’s life, from his early days on an Arkansas cotton farm to his rise to fame with Sun Records in Memphis, where he recorded alongside Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

Where The Crawdads Sing (28 September)

Film. From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. In the North Carolina marsh, abandoned girl Kya, aka the ‘Marsh Girl,’ raises herself. When a local is found dead, she becomes the prime suspect. But the secrets of the marsh run deep.

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Tinā (28 September)

Film. Struggling after the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes, Mareta reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at an elite private school and is surprised to find children in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

Starring Anapela Polataivao.

Billy the Kid Season 3 (29 September)

Series. The new season resumes following the end of the Lincoln County War, as both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett have important issues to resolve – there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. Watch the trailer.

Starring Tom Blyth, Alex Roe, Daniel Webber, Nuria Vega, and James Coburn.

Deep Deception (28 September)

Documentary Series. From the award-winning producers behind The Tinder Swindler and Three Identical Strangers, Deep Deception explores the jaw-dropping story of five women who exposed a staggering state scandal.

Universal Basic Guys Season 2 (29 September)

Animated Series. Two brothers lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program, allowing them to use their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

The Hack (TBA)

Series. A seven-part limited series about the phone hacking scandal which resulted in the closure of the best-selling newspaper in the UK, written by BAFTA, Tony and Olivier award-winning screenwriter, Jack Thorne (Adolescence, Toxic Town).

Set between 2002 and 2012, the drama interweaves two real life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World. Running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook. Watch the trailer.

Starring David Tennant, Robert Carlyle, and Toby Jones.

