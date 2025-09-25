Stan: best new shows & films streaming October 2025

Stan: new in October 2025

Call the Midwife Season 12 (2 October)

Series. Chronicles the lives of a group of midwives living in East London in the late 1950s to early 1970s.

Watching You (3 October)

Watching You. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Series. A six-part erotic psychological thriller inspired by J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, Watching You centres on thrill-seeking paramedic Lina and the fallout of a single decision which threatens to upend her life. Though happily engaged to Cain, a chance encounter with mysterious stranger Dan triggers Lina’s desire and culminates in a passionate one-night stand in a NestShare property. In the aftermath, Lina discovers that the affair has been captured by a hidden camera and is blackmailed with the footage. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisha Dee, Chai Hansen, and Josh Helman.

Superbad (3 October)

Film. Two co-dependent high school seniors are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a booze-soaked party goes awry.

Starring Michael Cera and Jonah Hill.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out (5 October)

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out. Image: Expectation Entertainment. Streaming on Stan.

Documentary. Celebrating one of Britain’s most-loved comic creations, Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks reunite to share anecdotes and backstage secrets, taking viewers on an exclusive rampage down memory lane to reveal how the original show, Absolutely Fabulous, with ground-breaking influence on female comedy, was made. Watch the trailer.

Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer (5 October)

Documentary. A compelling portrait of courage, strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity, Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer follows a trial 15 years in the making – ​ a fight that drew in diplomats, prime ministers, and premiers, and a globally reported story that gripped the nation. It’s the definitive first-hand account of the three extraordinary sisters – Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer – at the heart of it all, following the harrowing experience of their suffering – first at home, then at the hands of their ultra-orthodox headmistress Malka Leifer, and throughout their relentless campaign to #BringLeiferBack from Israel to face multiple child sex abuse charges. Watch the trailer.

Teletubbies Let’s Go! Season 1 (7 October)

Animated Series. The Teletubbies first burst onto UK screens 25 years ago. Now they’re back and ready to explore the world in 3D animation.

Bee Movie (9 October)

Film. Barry B. Benson, a bee just graduated from college, is disillusioned at his lone career choice: making honey. On a special trip outside the hive, Barry’s life is saved by Vanessa, a florist in New York City. As their relationship blossoms, he discovers humans actually eat honey and subsequently decides to sue them.

One More Shot (12 October)

One More Shot. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Film. When Minnie Vernon realises there’s something missing from her life, she wonders if it might be her on-again-off-again flame Joe, who’s back from New York to ring in the new millennium with their closest friends. Armed with a mysterious bottle of tequila, Minnie arrives at a swanky beach house, only to discover that Joe’s brought his new girlfriend. Minnie takes a shot of tequila and is suddenly transported back in time to the moment she first arrived at the party. She soon realises she has a bottle’s worth of chances to win Joe’s heart and start her millennium right. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emily Browning, Sean Keenan, and Aisha Dee.

Generation Z (13 October)

Series. After an army truck crashes outside a care house, causing a chemical leak infecting residents, four teenage friends must deal with the deadly consequences of the virus while also coping with their family and relationship problems.

A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3 (16 October)

Series. Forbidden love blossoms between a witch and vampire after an ancient manuscript is uncovered, pitting them against supernatural forces vying for its coveted secrets.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode.

Fawlty Towers Seasons 1-2 (17 October)

Series. Hotel owner Basil Fawlty’s incompetence, short fuse, and arrogance form a combination that ensures accidents and trouble are never far away.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection (19 October)

Series. Self confessed surgery addict Olivia Attwood investigates the high-risk nature of going under the knife, while exploring Gen Z’s obsession with cosmetic surgery.

Talamasca: The Secret Order (27 October)

Talamasca: The Secret Order. Image: AMC. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Starring Australian actor Nicholas Denton alongside William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern and Jason Schwartzman, Talamasca: The Secret Order is created by John Lee Hancock and based on The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice. ​ Set in the Immortal Universe, the series follows a secretive society which tracks supernatural beings like witches, vampires and werewolves. Watch the trailer.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (29 October)

Film. When the owner and operator of a luxurious island invites a collection of guests to live out their most elaborate fantasies in relative seclusion, chaos quickly descends.

500 Days Of Summer (30 October)

Film. After being dumped by the girl he believes to be his soulmate, hopeless romantic Tom Hansen reflects on their relationship to try and figure out where things went wrong and how he can win her back.

Starring Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Midnight Oil: 1984 (31 October)

Documentary. Midnight Oil: 1984 is the untold story of a year that would ultimately make – but nearly break – Australia’s most important rock and roll band.

