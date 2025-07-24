Stan: best new shows & films streaming August 2025

Stan: new in August 2025

Building Bad (3 August)

Documentary. Produced and directed by Amelia Ballinger, the film follows acclaimed reporters Nick McKenzie, David Marin-Guzman, and Ben Schneiders as they uncover the crime, corruption, and sinister elements at the heart of Australia’s largest construction union, the CFMEU. Over several years, their tenacious investigations exposed for the first time how bikies, underworld figures, and organised crime syndicates infiltrated the building industry – revelations that sent shockwaves through the sector.

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner (3 August)

Documentary Series. From Glacier Point to El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, to spectacular visuals of iconic geology, flora, & fauna of present-day Yosemite, come along with Kevin Costner for the ride. This series will explore the region’s rich Indigenous American legacy, the serendipitous arrival of outsiders in 1850, and how John Muir evolved from a Scottish immigrant to a crusader for our wildest places.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (9 August)

Series. The highly anticipated prequel to the global phenomenon, Outlander, Outlander: Blood of my Blood is a romantic tale that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways. Watch the trailer.

Starring Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater, and Jamie Roy.

The Rainmaker (16 August)

Series. Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. Watch the trailer.

Starring Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, and Lana Parrilla.

Serial Killer Wives (17 August)

Documentary Series. Meet the partners of some of the world’s most sadistic murderers, with extraordinary first-hand testimony from those that loved these vicious monsters, providing a unique and fascinating insight into the twisted minds of these terrifying criminals.

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (29 August)

Reality Series. Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is the most famous dermatological surgeon in the world and an internationally beloved personality. She has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills with her huge audience, as she helps hundreds of suffering patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their painful, oozing cysts, fatty tumors, and infinitely complex, life-affecting dermatological issues.

Stan: new films in August 2025

Films arriving on Stan in August 2025 include: In Vitro, The Beekeeper, The Iron Claw, Water for Elephants, After We Collided, After We Fell, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Never Been Kissed, Just Married, Friends with Benefits, The Lodge, and Wildlife. Kids will get Octonauts: Operation Deep Freeze, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and Akedo: Power Storm.

This month on Stan, you’ll find new episodes of these shows streaming: Twisted Metal, BMF: Black Mafia Family, and The Institute. You’ll also find season drops for The Goldbergs, Accused, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Stan: recent highlights

Twisted Metal Season 2 (31 July)

Series. From the minds behind Deadpool and Zombieland, Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy based on the PlayStation cult classic video game. Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso.

Starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa.

