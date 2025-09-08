SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Karla Grant Presents: Crook Hat and Camphoo (8 September)

Documentary. Crook Hat and Camphoo are Alyawarr elders, from central Australia, who are concerned about the survival of traditional skills and culture.

Code of Silence (10 September)

Code of Silence. Image: ITVX. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Code of Silence is a gripping six-part crime drama created by Catherine Moulton (The Stolen Girl, Hijack, Baptiste) who drew on her own experiences with lip-reading and hearing loss to craft this unique and compelling series. At the heart of the series is Alison Brooks, a smart and determined Deaf woman. Having spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations, her life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis and DI James Marsh. Watch the trailer.

Starring Rose Ayling-Ellis, Kieron Moore, Charlotte Ritchie, and Andrew Buchan.

9/11: One Day In America (11 September)

Documentary Series. As a hijacked plane hits the north tower, we follow the first firefighters on the scene and their race against time to rescue the civilians trapped above and witness a businessman trying to save the life of a badly injured stranger. As a second plane hits the south tower, no doubt remains: America is under attack.

Satellite Boy (12 September)

Satellite Boy. Image: Satellite Films. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film. Pete lives with his grandfather in an old abandoned outdoor cinema in the desert. When the old drive-in is threatened with demolition, ten year old Pete takes off to the city with his best mate Kalmain, to save his home. But the boys get lost in the Australian outback. Starving and thirsty, Pete has to remember some of the old bush skills his grandfather taught him to survive.

World War 2: End Game (13 September)

Documentary Series. World War Two was a conflict of immeasurable scale, a Total War, laying waste to entire nations, changing the world forever. From this devastation, new powers would emerge. Allies would become enemies, an Iron Curtain would fall across Europe, and a Cold War would begin. Who were the great players that shaped the modern world, and how did the Cold War emerge from the Endgame of World War Two?

World Athletic Championships 2025 (13 September)

Live Sports. The 2025 World Athletics Championships return to Tokyo, Japan for the first time since 1991 as the best track and field athletes compete for gold on the global stage, with the great Bruce McAvaney leading the call for SBS alongside Tamsyn Manou and David Basheer.

SBS On Demand subscribers can also expect new episodes of the following series: The Curse of Oak Island, The Cook Up with Adam Liaw, Donal’s Irish Adventure, Mary Berry Makes It Easy, Eva Pau’s Asian Kitchen, Adam Richman Eats Football, Casketeers: Life and Death Across the Globe, Tribal, Dreaming Big, and Big Backyard Quiz. La Vuelta 2025 also continues, with new stages airing throughout the week.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

Finke: There and Back (7 September)

Finke: There and Back. Image: Brindle Films. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary. For the riders, the spectators and the town of Alice Springs, the Finke Desert Race is more than a race. Finke: There and Back delves below the surface to uncover what makes them tick, what drives them to put their lives on the line when they strap their helmets on.

The Truth About Temu (7 September)

Documentary. Temu, the Chinese shopping app, has exploded in popularity with over half a billion downloads worldwide. With the cost of living still high, its rock-bottom prices have enticed nine million UK users to download and shop on its app. This Channel 4 Dispatches episode investigates whether these bargain prices are too good to be true.

Titanic: Secrets Of The Shipwreck (7 September)

Documentary Series. The Titanic is the most famous ship in the world. For seven decades after its tragic sinking, it lay undiscovered on the ocean floor. Forty years ago it was finally found at the bottom of the Atlantic. This is the story of its discovery told by those who hunted for it.

