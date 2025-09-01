SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Karla Grant Presents: Coniston Muster (1 September)

Documentary. Superbly photographed over a relatively short period of six weeks, the film introduces us to Coniston Station – an 840 square mile property, northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory. It is an arid area of red semi-desert and can sustain only about four head of cattle per square mile.

Eva Pau’s Asian Kitchen (2 September)

Eva Pau’s Asian Kitchen. Image: Appetite Media. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Food Series. Join Eva Pau as she takes viewers on a delicious journey through the vibrant world of Asian cuisine in her brand-new cooking series. Across the series, Eva explores the ingredients, techniques, and traditions that make Asian cooking so unique and beloved worldwide. From the versatile staples of rice and noodles to the transformative power of vinegars and the fresh, bold flavours of Asian herbs and vegetables, Eva’s recipes are both approachable and packed with personality.

James May: Our Man In India (3 September)

Travel Series. James May takes on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000 mile coast-to-coast epic trek across India, the most populous – and perhaps most extraordinary – country in the world. Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey will encompass incredible landscapes, environments and the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Cobra Season 3 (3 September)

Cobra. Image: Sky One. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Prime Minister Robert Sutherland is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences, just as his popularity is plummeting in light of a controversial police-protest bill. As an investigation gets underway, the PM is forced to reckon with the possibility that the most dangerous rebellion has come from within.

Starring Robert Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 4 (4 September)

Food Series. Gordon Ramsay is on a culinary mission as he dives, fishes and forages across the world. From cooking for the royal family at Petra in Jordan to braving the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, Ramsay adventures to the most exciting corners of the globe.

Dictator: The Hitler Interviews (5 September)

Documentary Series. For the first time on television, the testimonies of all those who met and knew Adolf Hitler are woven together to create a portrait of the man behind the worst crimes in history. From former classmates, to those who were at his side when he tried to conquer the world, this series sheds new light on who Hitler was and how he wielded his power.

Dreaming Big (5 September)

Dreaming Big. Image: NITV. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Dreaming Big is a six-part series spotlighting the journeys of First Nations youth in sport. This real-life docuseries offers an intimate look into the lives of thirteen emerging Indigenous athletes from various disciplines, including Boxing, Surfing, Car Racing, Flat track Motorbike Racing, Sport Climbing, Karate and Soccer. Watch the trailer.

Titanic: Secrets Of The Shipwreck (7 September)

Documentary Series. The Titanic is the most famous ship in the world. For seven decades after its tragic sinking, it lay undiscovered on the ocean floor. Forty years ago it was finally found at the bottom of the Atlantic. This is the story of its discovery told by those who hunted for it.

The Truth About Temu (7 September)

Documentary. Temu, the Chinese shopping app, has exploded in popularity with over half a billion downloads worldwide. With the cost of living still high, its rock-bottom prices have enticed nine million UK users to download and shop on its app. This Channel 4 Dispatches episode investigates whether these bargain prices are too good to be true.

Extraordinary Animal Season 1 (7 September)

Documentary Series. Two episode drop. The first episode delves into the surprising behaviours of some of Australia’s most unlikely romantics in the animal kingdom. The second episode is focussed on how curiosity is a key driving force in evolution.

Finke: There and Back (7 September)

Finke: There and Back. Image: Brindle Films. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary. For the riders, the spectators and the town of Alice Springs, the Finke Desert Race is more than a race. Finke: There and Back delves below the surface to uncover what makes them tick, what drives them to put their lives on the line when they strap their helmets on.

SBS On Demand users will additionally find new episodes of the following shows streaming this week: Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes, Great Australian Road Trips, Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal, The Curse of Oak Island, If You Are the One, Little Fires Everywhere, Donal’s Irish Adventure, Mary Berry Makes It Easy, Adam RIchman Eats Football, Casketeers: Life and Death Across the Globe, Tribal, and Big Backyard Quiz. La Vuelta 2025 also continues, with multiple stages airing on consecutive days.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes Season 3 (31 August)

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Travel Series. Robson Green once again takes the roads less travelled to explore his beloved North East England as well as the Borders, the Lakes and North Yorkshire. Meeting up with a host of celebrity guests along the way, they travel to places that are off the beaten track to find out why being outdoors and in nature helps to relax, reset and recharge.

Costco vs Supermarkets: Who Does Bulk Buy Better? (27 August)

Documentary. As an all-out cost-of-living price war kicks-off, Costco is under pressure from supermarkets keen to undercut them. Costco vs Supermarkets: Who Does Bulk Buy Better? examines whether you really can save cash by going cash-and-carry.

Mary Berry Makes It Easy (26 August)

Mary Berry Makes It Easy. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Food Series. In this new series, Dame Mary Berry is going to ‘make it easy’ over six delicious episodes, as she comes to the aid of some well-known and much-loved friends – both old and new – who are each struggling with a different cooking dilemma. As Mary shows them just how easy preparing mouth-watering food can be with her brilliant, easy-to-follow new recipes, can she transform their kitchen skills?

