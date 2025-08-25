SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Karla Grant Presents: My Mother, My Son (25 August)

Documentary. The story of an Aboriginal mother and daughter (Mona and Kymmy), both victims of the

stolen generation, who embark on a journey to regain custody of Kymmy’s young son Rowland. They are determined to shed the baggage from their past and take control of their own lives and by so doing break the cycle of dispossession, broken families and broken homes.

Mary Berry Makes It Easy (26 August)

Mary Berry Makes It Easy. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Food Series. In this new series, Dame Mary Berry is going to ‘make it easy’ over six delicious episodes, as she comes to the aid of some well-known and much-loved friends – both old and new – who are each struggling with a different cooking dilemma. As Mary shows them just how easy preparing mouth-watering food can be with her brilliant, easy-to-follow new recipes, can she transform their kitchen skills?

Costco vs Supermarkets: Who Does Bulk Buy Better? (27 August)

Documentary. As an all-out cost-of-living price war kicks-off, Costco is under pressure from supermarkets keen to undercut them. Costco vs Supermarkets: Who Does Bulk Buy Better? examines whether you really can save cash by going cash-and-carry.

DNA Journey: Jayne Torvill And Christopher Dean (27 August)

DNA Journey: Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Image: Mitre Television / Voltage TV. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Celebrity duos embark on a uniquely personal journey and delve into their personal family histories, using DNA and genealogy. Take the emotional punch of the family history genre and blend it with the laugh-out-loud comedy of buddy travelogues – this is the unique combination behind DNA Journey.

Through Snow And Ice: Swiss Alpine Rail Journeys (30 August)

Documentary Series. Fall in love with stunning Swiss landscapes on a train journey through snow-covered valleys and towering alpine peaks. As we embark on a breathtaking rail adventure through Switzerland’s winter wonderland, we’ll collect stories of its people and places in an unforgettable winter trip.

24 Hours That Changed The World: Japan’s Surrender (30 August)

Documentary. With the war in Europe over, 24 Hours That Changed the World: Japan’s Surrender delves into the war in the Pacific, which raged on. The reluctance of Japan to surrender even after suffering the horrors of two atomic bombs was not a matter of bravery and conviction; it was of honour. As a concept, surrender did not sit well with the military or civilian population. It would take their monarch, Emperor Hirohito, a living god in Japan, to deliver a surrender speech to his people for the war to finally end. But the dishonour of defeat was too much for some factions within his military to bear. This is the story of the attempted coup to stop the broadcast of the emperor’s speech.

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes Season 3 (31 August)

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Travel Series. Robson Green once again takes the roads less travelled to explore his beloved North East England as well as the Borders, the Lakes and North Yorkshire. Meeting up with a host of celebrity guests along the way, they travel to places that are off the beaten track to find out why being outdoors and in nature helps to relax, reset and recharge.

SBS On Demand users can also expect new episodes of the following shows: Casketeers: Life and Death Across the Globe, First Nations Bedtime Stories, Big Backyard Quiz, Alone, Little Fires Everywhere, The Big Irish Food Tour, Rachael Ray in Tuscany, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal, and more. In addition, the La Vuelta 2025 three-week cycling race continues this week.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

First Nations Bedtime Stories Season 5 (22 August)

First Nations Bedtime Stories. Image: Common Ground. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Every year, Common Ground works with different First Nations communities to film five non-secret Dreaming stories, told by Elders and Knowledge Custodians. Sharing and strengthening these stories for future generations and providing a way for all people to connect with the oldest continuing cultures on Earth, these stories display a rich source of valuable knowledge and wisdom.

National Parks From Above: Ireland With Dara Ó Briain (21 August)

Documentary Series. This series takes us to the skies over six of Ireland’s national parks to witness

the wonder of this land from above. On a cinematic journey travelling the length and breadth of Ireland and soaring over mountains and valleys, marvel at the country’s natural beauty and the

incredible wildlife.

Adam Richman Eats Football (20 August)

Adam Richman Eats Football. Image: Discovery. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Food Series. Globally famous food explorer, Adam Richman, is back in Britain. He’s embarking on another unique food tour of Britain, this time combining two of his biggest passions: food and football. Using the match as his menu, he’s exploring the unique food cultures around some of the biggest football clubs in the country – from London to Liverpool, Brighton to Glasgow and beyond. Watch the trailer.

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (24 August)

Documentary Series. In 1989, maverick scientist Tommy Thompson stunned the world by recovering three tons of gold from a shipwreck deep in the Atlantic Ocean. What follows is a 30-year story of adventure, deception and personal turmoil, taking him from venerated celebrity to infamous fugitive and, ultimately, to the inside of a prison cell. Watch the trailer.

