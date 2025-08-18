SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Donal’s Irish Adventure (18 August)

Donal’s Irish Adventure. Image: Appetite Media. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Donal Skehan and his faithful dog, Max, are on a journey of discovery to reconnect with Donal’s roots around Ireland through its many picturesque towns, villages and cities and to meet the people who, too, call it home. Watch the trailer.

Jon Richardson: The Knitwit (18 August)

Comedy Special. Recorded live at London’s Hackney Empire, The Cats Does Countdown star Jon Richardson performs his stand-up show The Knitwit. With his trademark fastidious humour Jon asks all the important questions: Will the recycling be put out on the right day? Who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine? How many lights are on upstairs when everybody is downstairs?

Karla Grant Presents: My Survival As An Aboriginal (18 August)

Documentary. In 1978, the ground-breaking documentary My Survival as An Aboriginal moved Australia and the world with its vivid personal telling of the atrocities and hardships committed against Aboriginal peoples. It was the first Australian documentary directed by an Indigenous woman, and one of the first Australian films where an Indigenous Australian was able to tell her own story and decide how she and her community would be represented.

National Indigenous Fashion Awards 2025 (18 August)

Awards Show. Launched in 2020, the National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA), provide a vibrant and exciting platform to celebrate the innovation, diversity and ethical practices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and fashion designers, whilst contributing to the capacity building of the sector.

Adam Richman Eats Football. Image: Discovery. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Globally famous food explorer, Adam Richman, is back in Britain. He’s embarking on another unique food tour of Britain, this time combining two of his biggest passions: food and football. Using the match as his menu, he’s exploring the unique food cultures around some of the biggest football clubs in the country – from London to Liverpool, Brighton to Glasgow and beyond. Watch the trailer.

National Parks From Above: Ireland With Dara Ó Briain (21 August)

Documentary Series. This series takes us to the skies over six of Ireland’s national parks to witness

the wonder of this land from above. On a cinematic journey travelling the length and breadth of Ireland and soaring over mountains and valleys, marvel at the country’s natural beauty and the

incredible wildlife.

First Nations Bedtime Stories Season 5 (22 August)

First Nations Bedtime Stories. Image: Common Ground. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Every year, Common Ground works with different First Nations communities to film five non-secret Dreaming stories, told by Elders and Knowledge Custodians. Sharing and strengthening these stories for future generations and providing a way for all people to connect with the oldest continuing cultures on Earth, these stories display a rich source of valuable knowledge and wisdom.

La Vuelta 2025 (23 August)

Sports Event. La Vuelta 2025 is a three-week cycling race which will take place in Italy, France, Andorra and Spain between 23 August and 14 September 2025. The 2025 race will be the 80th edition of the Vuelta a Espana, the third and final grand tour of the 2025 men’s road cycling season.

The Stage 1 race kicks off at 10:40 pm AEST on Saturday, 23 August.

Rome Underground (24 August)

Documentary. It’s the most ambitious underground construction project ever seen. In Rome, Italy engineers are building Line C – a hyper-efficient, 25 kilometre metro line that will connect suburbs to the downtown.

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (24 August)

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal. Image: National Geographic. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. In 1989, maverick scientist Tommy Thompson stunned the world by recovering three tons of gold from a shipwreck deep in the Atlantic Ocean. What follows is a 30-year story of adventure, deception and personal turmoil, taking him from venerated celebrity to infamous fugitive and, ultimately, to the inside of a prison cell. Watch the trailer.

Animalia Collection (24 August)

Documentary Series. Features the special episodes Extraordinary Animals and Tassie Tiger On The Rocks. Explores some surprising animal behaviour and illustrates that forceful strategies can be necessary for survival … In nature, being flamboyant can mean anything from using extravagant behaviour to entice a mate or warn off predators … The Tasmanian Tiger twists and turns, depending on how it’s seen.

SBS On Demand users can also expect new episodes of the following shows: Smilla’s Sense of Snow, Great British Cities With Susan Calman, Leonardo Da Vinci, Hoarders, Pitino: Red Storm Rising, Chris Cooks Cymru, The Hidden World of Hospitality, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, The Casketeers: Life and Death Across the Globe, and Big Backyard Quiz.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (14 August)

Reality Series. In this three-part series, Gordon Ramsay faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants. With Paul and Matt working on their home turf, Gordon has to dig deep to prevent his students from becoming the masters.

Love and Sex in Mexico (15 August)

Documentary. Like many other Latin American countries, Mexico conveys an image of machismo and religious conservatism when it comes to sex. Yet, the capital has always been one of the most progressive in the region, and some native peoples display tolerance toward sexual minorities unknown in many European countries. This documentary provides an intimate glimpse into the love and sex lives of Mexican society which, with 130 million inhabitants, is complex and full of contrasts.

Little Fires Everywhere (16 August)

Little Fires Everywhere. Image: Hulu. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. Watch the trailer.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Joshua Jackson.

