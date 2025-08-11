SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Karla Grant Presents: Yana Djamaga Ganji (11 August)

Documentary. In late 2019, Australia’s South Coast burned red, hot, and black. When the ash settled, First Nations voices were the first to emerge from the deafening silence. Yana Djamaga Ganji / Walk Good Fire is an Indigenous-led film that follows the Walbunja Rangers back out onto Yuin Country, as they work with cultural fire to heal both the coast and their people.

Dara O’Briain: Voice Of Reason Live (11 August)

Dara O’Briain: Voice Of Reason Live. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Comedy Special. With Voice of Reason, Dara goes back to his day job as a world-class stand-up comedian. The show presents Dara in full flight as one of the most intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today.

Wonders of Volcanoes With Dara O’Briain (13 August)

Documentary Series. Dara O’Briain embarks on a personal quest to uncover the surprising volcanic hotspot hidden in the heart of Europe – Italy. Long fascinated by the forces that shape our planet, Dara wants to discover first-hand the secrets behind volcanoes – how they work and the profound impact they’ve had on the land, and its people. Watch the trailer.

Casketeers Life and Death Across the Globe (13 August)

Documentary Series. The Casketeers’ much-loved funeral directors, and husband and wife team Francis and Kaiora Tipene, embark on a new adventure, departing Aotearoa on a global travel odyssey.

Blood Work (13 August)

Film. A retired FBI agent tracks a killer who murdered his heart donor in this gripping thriller about second chances and unfinished business.

Starring Clint Eastwood, Anjelica Huston, and Jeff Daniels.

La Unidad Seasons 2-3 (14 August)

La Unidad. Image: Movistar+. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Carla is the chief inspector of a police brigade that is always fighting Islamic terrorism. As the second season begins an operation to catch one of the most sought-after Jihadist leaders ends up with the accidental death of the first-born son of Omar Al Hassan, a Syrian businessman living in Spain with contacts in the Saudi secret services, the Spanish National Intelligence Centre (CNI)… and Jihadist terrorists. Watch the trailer.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (14 August)

Reality Series. In this three-part series, Gordon Ramsay faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants. With Paul and Matt working on their home turf, Gordon has to dig deep to prevent his students from becoming the masters.

Love and Sex in Mexico (15 August)

Documentary. Like many other Latin American countries, Mexico conveys an image of machismo and religious conservatism when it comes to sex. Yet, the capital has always been one of the most progressive in the region, and some native peoples display tolerance toward sexual minorities unknown in many European countries. This documentary provides an intimate glimpse into the love and sex lives of Mexican society which, with 130 million inhabitants, is complex and full of contrasts.

Little Fires Everywhere (16 August)

Little Fires Everywhere. Image: Hulu. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. Watch the trailer.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Joshua Jackson.

Kursk: 10 Days That Shaped Putin (16 August)

Documentary Series. This is a dramatic and forensic examination of events that took place in August 2000, after an explosion onboard the Kursk submarine trapped a group of survivors at the bottom of the Barents Sea. Why did the Russians take so long to accept international assistance? How did this crisis and subsequent reporting change Russia and importantly, how would it shape Putin’s own trajectory as the new President of Russia?

Colosseum Rise And Fall (17 August)

Documentary Series. A monument to blood and brutality, the Colosseum is the greatest amphitheatre ever built by the Romans. But what were the origins of the Colosseum and the gruesome spectacles performed within? With unique access to new archaeology, this series explores the true purpose of the Colosseum and the network of amphitheatres spread throughout the Roman Empire.

The Sinking of a Superyacht (17 August)

Documentary. When the superyacht Bayesian set sail along Sicily’s coast, passengers and crew had no idea of the horror that awaited them. As the yacht lay moored outside Porticello harbour, a huge downburst of water and winds of over 100 kmph capsized the boat. Fifteen people leapt to safety but 7 others, including the owner Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, drowned.

Through a dramatic minute-by-minute analysis of the tragedy and rescue we examine the potential

factors involved in the disaster, from the extreme weather to onboard safety, and ask what the sinking

means for anyone thinking of stepping onto a boat. As storms and extreme weather events become

much more frequent, how safe are our seas?

SBS On Demand subscribers can also expect new episodes of the following shows: Great Australian Road Trips, Leonardo Da Vinci, Chris Cooks Cymru, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking, Legends Of The Fork, Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen, Big Backyard Quiz, and more.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Marcella Seasons 1-3 (9 August)

Marcella. Image: ITV. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Marcella is a multi-stranded crime drama from international screenwriter and novelist Hans Rosenfeldt (The Bridge), co-created by Nicola Lardner (The Tunnel) and starring Anna Friel. Set in contemporary London, Marcella centres on the psychological struggles of a Metropolitan police officer at crisis point in her personal life, driven by rejection and intuition.

If You Are The One Season 16 (8 August)

Reality Series. It’s the Chinese dating show famed for blistering put-downs and meme-worthy quotes, and that’s just from host Meng Fei. If You Are the One has earnt itself a cult following around the world thanks to its refreshingly candid take on the dating show, where male suitors try to impress a panel of not-easily-impressed female contestants.

