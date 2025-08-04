SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

The Ride Life With Sung Kang Season 1 (4 August)

The Ride Life With Sung Kang. Image: Fuse Media. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. Join Fast and Furious star Sung Kang on a modern-day adventure to explore unique car cultures and the evolving relationship between man and machine.

Russell Howard Live At The London Palladium (4 August)

Comedy Special. After 237 gigs in 141 cities in 30 countries on his fourth and biggest international tour yet, Russell Howard brings his acclaimed stand-up show to your screens with his brand-new special, Live at the London Palladium.

Best of Garma 2025 (4 August)

Event. Hosted by Natalie Ahmat, The Best of Garma 2025, is 30-minute special that wraps up all

the powerful moments, vibrant culture, and unforgettable experiences from this year’s

25th anniversary Garma Festival.

Karla Grant Presents Season 3 (4 August)

Documentary Series. Karla Grant Presents is a selection of half-hour documentaries and films introduced by prolific journalist and TV personality Karla Grant. Karla delves into each piece of content, offering her personal insights, and contextualising the story for the audience.

The Shift Season 2 (7 August)

The Shift. Image: TV 2. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. The Shift is a drama series about life in different hospital departments, at a fictional Danish Hospital in the Greater Copenhagen area. The first season was set in a maternity ward and the second season takes place two years later in a paediatric ward. As the season opens, Linda is running her busy ward with a steady hand. But when her own son is suddenly hospitalised in critical condition, Linda feels powerless. Can she be there for her son, her staff and the hospitalised children?

If You Are The One Season 16 (8 August)

Reality Series. It’s the Chinese dating show famed for blistering put-downs and meme-worthy quotes, and that’s just from host Meng Fei. If You Are the One has earnt itself a cult following around the world thanks to its refreshingly candid take on the dating show, where male suitors try to impress a panel of not-easily-impressed female contestants.

Love and Sex In Dubai (8 August)

Documentary. In Dubai, the Manhattan of the Middle East, as in the rest of the United Arab Emirates, sexual relations outside traditional marriage are considered a crime, and penalties range from fines to the death penalty, encompassing imprisonment or expulsion.

Marcella Seasons 1-3 (9 August)

Marcella. Image: ITV. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Marcella is a multi-stranded crime drama from international screenwriter and novelist Hans Rosenfeldt (The Bridge), co-created by Nicola Lardner (The Tunnel) and starring Anna Friel. Set in contemporary London, Marcella centres on the psychological struggles of a Metropolitan police officer at crisis point in her personal life, driven by rejection and intuition.

All three seasons of Marcella will be available to streaming on SBS On Demand.

Leonardo da Vinci (9 August)

Documentary Series. A fifteenth-century Italian polymath of soaring imagination and profound intellect, Leonardo da Vinci left behind artistic works of staggering beauty as well as detailed anatomical sketches, studies of geology, gravity and water, and designs for machines of war and flying contraptions that today are marvelled at for their ingenuity and foresight.

Leonardo da Vinci tells the story of one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds, a singular visionary whose Mona Lisa, The Last Supper and Vitruvian Man are among the most celebrated works of all time.

Animalia Collection (10 August)

Documentary Series. Featuring some remarkably imaginative animals – echidnas, tarantulas, archerfish,

humpback whales, cockatoos and riflebirds – this series explores how creativity enables impressive problem-solving skills and drives forward adaptations that are essential for survival. This SBS On Demand drop includes two specials: Extraordinary Animals and Tree Kangaroos – Ghosts of the Forest.

The Roman Pantheon (10 August)

Documentary. Pantheons are grandiose monuments that defy imagination because the secrets of their construction have never truly been revealed. The most famous of these is the Pantheon in Rome, the only monument from Antiquity that has survived virtually intact. How did this spectacular edifice, one of the largest Roman constructions of antiquity, at 46 meters high, survive 2,000 years without moving? How did Roman architects build a dome 43 meters in diameter without it collapsing over time? What revolutionary techniques did they employ?

Maui’s Deadly Firestorm (10 August)

Maui’s Deadly Firestorm. Image: PBS. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary. In August 2023, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century reduced much of the Hawaiian town of Lahaina to ashes, killing more than 100 people and displacing thousands. Sparked by a downed power line, the fire and a chaotic emergency response unfolded as Hurricane Dora brought high winds to Maui, Hawai’i’s second-largest island, where Lahaina is located. Could the fire’s catastrophic toll have been prevented?

SBS On Demand will also get new episodes for the following shows this week: The Casketeers, Big Backyard Quiz, Smilla’s Sense of Snow, Great Australian Road Trips, Chris Cooks Cymru, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking, Plat Du Tour, The Hidden World Of Hospitality, and Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Great Australian Road Trips (31 July)

Great Australian Road Trips. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. From the dirt tracks of the Red Centre Way in the Northern Territory to the Great Barrier Reef Drive in northern Queensland, Kangaroo Island in South Australia to the waterfalls and windswept beauty of Tasmania’s western coast, iconic Grand Pacific Drive south of Sydney to the nerve-jangling drive across the East Alligator River, this is the ultimate open road enthusiast’s guide to Australia.

This SBS On Demand series stars Claudia Karvan, Melissa Leong, Nazeem Hussain and Steph Tisdell.

Love and Sex in South Korea (1 August)

Documentary. South Korea is the least fertile country in the world, and its population is estimated to halve by the end of the century. The cause is an ultra-competitive society obsessed with professional success. As a result, 75% of men and 68% of women aged 20 to 44 are single. Finding a soulmate is not easy. South Koreans have become the world’s most prominent cosmetic surgery consumers, and marriage agencies abound.

