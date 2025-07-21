SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Chris Cooks Cymru (20 July)

Series. Join fire-loving chef Chris ‘Flameblaster’ Roberts as he blazes through Wales, fusing flavours, tradition and culture. From Caernarfon’s beef and oyster pie to Rhyl’s crab doughnuts and Brecon’s vibrant Nepalese cuisine, Chris cooks with fire, passion and adventure, exploring top restaurants, takeaways and unique local finds, all while embracing his roots.

Portugal With Michael Portillo (21 July)

Series. Portugal is fast becoming the go-to location for travellers to explore and spend their holidays in. Not just resorts, villas and golf courses, Portugal’s rich and varied locations are attracting millions of us with its year-round sunshine and generous welcome. Now Michael Portillo takes us in search of its heart and soul revealing the secrets of places we know well, and taking us to discover those we don’t.

Breakaway Femmes: The Forgotten Tour De France (21 July)

Breakaway Femmes. Directed by Eleanor Sharpe. Streaming on SBS on Demand.

Documentary. For six glorious years during the 1980s, the Tour de France held a women’s race alongside the men’s race. These women raced over the same cobblestones, conquered the same mountains, and were cheered by the same throng of adoring crowds as the men. The women’s race delivered underdog victories, great rivalries, and immense feats of courage. Watch the SBS On Demand trailer.

Ka Whawhai Tonu (22 July)

Film. On the run, a traumatised boy soldier, Haki, 15, is captured by Māori resistance forces preparing a last desperate stand against the British Imperial Army. Haki’s life is forfeit until Kōpū, a girl-medium of a war god, saves him. Her tribe turns on her and she is imprisoned in a dry well in no-man’s land just as the battle commences.

Air India Crash: What Went Wrong? (23 July)

Documentary. Air India Flight AI171 is a London Gatwick bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers and crew. It takes off but struggles to gain height. Then a gigantic fireball erupts into the air and the plane crashes onto a medical centre in a crowded residential area. Using expert testimony, this documentary unpacks every aspect of the deadliest plane crash in a decade.

Good Ship Murder Season 2 (25 July)

Series. Jack Grayling (Shayne Ward) is an ex-copper now moonlighting as a cabaret singer on board a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship, where he finds himself solving a wave of murder mysteries. Working alongside the ambitious, and uptight, female First Officer Kate Woods (Catherine Tyldesley) and cheerful waiter Jamil Al-Rashid (Zak Douglas), they are a formidable team of detectives.

Bush Christmas (25 July)

Film. Outback Queensland, the early 1950s. The Thompson family, struggling to keep their outback farm from foreclosure, place their financial hopes on their horse, Prince, a favourite to win the New Year’s Cup. However, two horse rustlers named Bill and Sly (John Ewart and John Howard) steal Prince and make their way to a nearby mountain range to escape.

You can also expect new episodes of the following series on SBS On Demand this week: Abandoned Engineering, The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters, Hoarders, The Curse of Oak Island, The UnXplained with William Shatner, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking, Rachael Ray in Tuscany, Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen, Toast The Host, Living Black, The Casketeers, Tribal and Big Backyard Quiz.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The Secret Genius of Modern Life Season 3 (19 July)

British mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry uncovers the secrets behind the miraculous

technologies of the modern world, revealing the mind-blowing stories behind their invention.

The Royals: A History Of Scandals (18 July)

Documentary Series. From medieval to modern times, the British Monarchs have always been at the centre of scandals. Professor Suzannah Lipscomb explores what role the press, parliament and public have played in generating outrage and spreading rumours across the centuries, exploring some royal scandals you might know, but many you won’t.

Tribal Season 2 (17 July)

Image: APTN / SBS On Demand

Series. In an effort to protect themselves from media backlash, the Justice Department forms a task force to investigate the largest scandal in the city’s history: a tomb full of murdered Indigenous people. Crime continues to escalate while Sam and Buke try to uncover who’s responsible.

Mad Max (17 July)

Film. In the ravaged near future, a savage motorcycle gang rules the road. Terrorising innocent civilians while tearing up the streets, the ruthless gang laughs in the face of a police force bent on stopping them.

