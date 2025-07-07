SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Tour de France 2025 (7 to 13 July – ongoing)

Stages 3–8 (of 21 stages) nightly at 8.30pm. The SBS Cycling commentary team are on the ground in France taking viewers into the very heart of the peloton, bringing a wealth of personal experience, trusted analysis and expert commentary from every stage. Helming the Tour de France race coverage will be Matthew Keenan, Simon Gerrans, Dr Bridie O’Donnell, David McKenzie and Christophe Mallet.

Great Continental Railway Journeys Season 8 (8 July)

Series. The hugely popular Great Continental Railway Journeys returns. Join Michael Portillo as he journeys into Europe, the Balkans, Central Asia and India. As always, he carries his 1936 Bradshaw’s Continental Handbook to deftly illustrate the sweeping and fascinating changes of the past century.

Hoarders Season 16 (8 July)

Series. Compulsive hoarders confront the clutter they have collected in their respective houses and talk about what led them to hoard.

Pitino: Red Storm Rising (8 July)

Documentary series. The St. John’s Red Storm are on a mission to end a 25-year drought without an NCAA Tournament win. Their head coach, Rick Pitino, has much bigger goals. Entering his 50th year of coaching, Pitino is looking to make one more run in a legendary career.

Eat Smart: Secrets Of The Glucose Goddess (9 July)

Biochemist and best-selling author Jessie Inchauspé wants to kickstart a revolution. Her mission: to use the latest science to transform not just what we eat but how and when we eat it, in a bid to radically improve almost every facet of our health.

Homeland Season 4 (11 July)

Homeland. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Having finished a deadly mission in Tehran, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is assigned to head an

operation in Islamabad. Grappling with motherhood and the loss of Brody, she is thrust into the centre of

action for her biggest challenge yet.

Starring Claire Danes, Rupert Friend and Mandy Patinkin. Watch the trailer.

Emily: I Am Kam (12 July)

Documentary. Emily: I Am Kam (pronounced karma) is a heartfelt documentary about internationally renowned artist, Emily Kam Kngwarray from the Utopia community in the Northern Territory. The film delves into Emily Kam Kngwarray’s transformative impact on the international contemporary art world and her enduring legacy, providing a rare opportunity to witness her journey and the profound influence of her art and the power of Emily’s work to protect her Country, Alhalker.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Moni (3 July)

Behind the scenes of filming Moni with (L-R) 1st AD, Tin Pang, creator and writer Taofia Pelesasa, and director Alana Hicks. Image: SBS On Demand/ NITV.

Series. A gay Samoan man must reluctantly work out why his dead mother has unexpectedly plummeted from the heavens, and in doing so, learn to embrace his own truth. Led by creator, writer, and showrunner Taofia Pelesasa, director Alana Hicks, producer Nicole Coventry and executive producer Eliorah Malifa with Pelesasa Pics, the series stars Chris Alosio (Talk To Me). See ScreenHub’s review.

Warm Props (26 June)

Digital Originals: Warm Props. Image: SBS On Demand, NITV.

Series. Warm Props, by Jub Clerc, takes audiences behind the scenes with Charlie (Tehya Makani), who returns to a chaotic film shoot in her hometown in Western Australia and must then face her past as her narcissistic boss threatens the stability of her career and personal life.

Starring Rarriwuy Hick and Jillian Nguyen. Part of the SBS NITV Digital Originals initiative.

Black Daisies (26 June)

Alicja Wieniawa-Narkiewicz in Black Daisies. Image: Jaroslaw Sosinski. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Amid the echoes of a small town’s past, geologist Lena faces her worst fear when her estranged teenage daughter Ada vanishes alongside kindergarten children in her care.

Returning to her hometown, Lena partners with Rafal, a childhood friend, now a policeman. Together, they uncover a chilling link to a local businesswoman with a dark facade of philanthropy and a connection with an eccentric scientist.

Starring Karolina Kominek and Alicja Wieniawa-Narkiewicz.