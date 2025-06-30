SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

How Disney Built America (2 July)

Series. Discover the history of Walt Disney and how the Disney brand, fuelled by the creation of iconic

characters, technological advancements in animation, and theme parks, created a global entertainment

and cultural juggernaut.

The King, The Prince And Their Secret Millions (2 July)

Documentary. Lifting the lid on the ancient property empires controlled by King Charles and Prince William – revealing how they have taken millions from cash-strapped public services and charities. It also uncovers how they break government rules by renting out properties with poor energy efficiency ratings and strike controversial deals which fly in the face of their supposed environmental principles.

Moni (3 July)

Behind the scenes of filming Moni with (L-R) 1st AD, Tin Pang, creator and writer Taofia Pelesasa, and director Alana Hicks. Image: SBS On Demand/ NITV.

Series. A gay Samoan man must reluctantly work out why his dead mother has unexpectedly plummeted from the heavens, and in doing so, learn to embrace his own truth. Led by creator, writer, and showrunner Taofia Pelesasa, director Alana Hicks, producer Nicole Coventry and executive producer Eliorah Malifa with Pelesasa Pics, the series stars Chris Alosio (Talk To Me). See ScreenHub’s review.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 (3 July)

Series. Rick and Marty Lagina, two brothers from Michigan, attempt to solve the mystery of Oak Island, a treecovered island on the south shore of Nova Scotia that is rumoured to hold one of the greatest treasures of all-time.

Tour de France 2025 (5 July–27 July)

Series. From the peloton roll-out in Lille on 5 July to its finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, all 21 stages of this year’s Tour de France will take place in France for the first time in five years. The 2025 route will feature 184 riders and will traverse 3,338,8 kilometres, beginning with ten flat and hilly stages before the latter half takes the peloton into the mountains.

Helming the Tour de France race coverage will be Matthew Keenan, Simon Gerrans, Dr Bridie O’Donnell, David McKenzie and Christophe Mallet. Starts at 9.35pm on 5 July.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Hunt For Truth: Tasmanian Tiger Verdict (25 June)

Documentary. Tim Noonan leads viewers on a wild and emotional journey into the mystery of the thylacine, the legendary Tasmanian tiger. Since Season 1 (two episodes) premiered in June 2024, Tim has received a flood of viewer emails – fresh sightings, whistleblower accounts, and sensitive documents.

One such tip led him to a trove of official records never before made public. Inside were explosive responses from wildlife rangers, revealing what authorities may have believed – and have kept hidden – for decades.

Warm Props (26 June)

Digital Originals: Warm Props. Image: SBS On Demand, NITV.

Series. Warm Props, by Jub Clerc, takes audiences behind the scenes with Charlie (Tehya Makani), who returns to a chaotic film shoot in her hometown in Western Australia and must then face her past as her narcissistic boss threatens the stability of her career and personal life.

Starring Rarriwuy Hick and Jillian Nguyen. Part of the SBS NITV Digital Originals initiative.

Black Daisies (26 June)

Alicja Wieniawa-Narkiewicz in Black Daisies. Image: Jaroslaw Sosinski. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Amid the echoes of a small town’s past, geologist Lena faces her worst fear when her estranged teenage daughter Ada vanishes alongside kindergarten children in her care.

Returning to her hometown, Lena partners with Rafal, a childhood friend, now a policeman. Together, they uncover a chilling link to a local businesswoman with a dark facade of philanthropy and a connection with an eccentric scientist.

Starring Karolina Kominek and Alicja Wieniawa-Narkiewicz.