SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming September 2025

SBS On Demand: new in September 2025

Hudson & Rex Season 7 (1 September)

Hudson & Rex. Image: Citytv. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Hudson & Rex is an action-packed one-hour procedural driven by dedicated Detective Charlie Hudson and his extraordinary German Shepherd partner, Rex, as they solve complex cases each week with the help of Dr. Sarah Truong, techie turned detective, Jesse Mills, and Superintendent Joe Donovan in the seaside metropolis of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Watch the trailer.

Starring John Reardon, Mayko Nguyen, Justin Kelly, and Kevin Hanchard.

Call My Agent Seasons 1-4 (4 September)

Series. Get ready for glamour, intrigue and lots of laughs with the team of Parisian agents in this smash hit comedy series. Every day at ASK, Agence Samuel Kerr, is like walking a tightrope for talent agents Mathias, Gabriel, Andrea, and Arlette striving to get contracts for prestigious clients.

Starring Thibault de Montalembert, Gregory Montel, Camille Cottin, and Liliale Rovère.

Dreaming Big (5 September)

Documentary Series. Dreaming Big is a powerful six-part documentary series spotlighting the journeys of First Nations youth in sport This real-life sporting docuseries offers an intimate look into the lives of thirteen emerging Indigenous athletes from various disciplines, including Boxing, Surfing, Car Racing, Flat track Motorbike Racing, Sport Climbing, Karate and Soccer. Each story is delivered with authenticity and heartfelt storytelling grounded in cultural integrity.

Code of Silence (10 September)

Code of Silence. Image: ITVX. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Code of Silence is a gripping six-part crime drama created by Catherine Moulton (The Stolen Girl, Hijack, Baptiste) who drew on her own experiences with lip-reading and hearing loss to craft this unique and compelling series. At the heart of the series is Alison Brooks, a smart and determined Deaf woman. Having spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations, her life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis and DI James Marsh. Watch the trailer.

Starring Rose Ayling-Ellis, Kieron Moore, Charlotte Ritchie, and Andrew Buchan.

Reindeer Mafia (18 September)

Series. Reindeer Mafia is a darkly comedic Nordic crime saga, which tells the story of a power struggle between the members of a family which controls local businesses and vast areas of wilderness. The story takes place in an alternate reality, and the small village community at its centre acts as a mirror to the modern global business world.

Starring Samuli Edelmann, Anna-Maija Tuokko, and Aake Kalliala.

Accidentally Famous (18 September)

Accidentally Famous. Image: Sky. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Accidentally Famous is a six-episode drama series inspired by the story of Italian pop band 883. In the late 1980s, in the small Italian town of Pavia, teenager Max Pezzali finds solace in comic books and music, standing out as a non-conformist in a place there is nothing to be rebellious about. After neglecting high school to pursue friendships and punk nights, failure inevitably catches up with him. But this opens doors to a life-changing opportunity, transferring to a new high school where he crosses paths with Mauro Repetto. Music makes the pair inseparable.

Starring Elia Nuzzolo and Matteo Oscar Giuggioli.

The Patient (24 September)

Series. The Patient is a psychological thriller about a therapist who is held prisoner by patient Sam Fortner who reveals himself to be a serial killer. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in the murders or worse – becomes a target himself.

Starring Steve Carrell and Domhnall Gleeson.

The People vs Robodebt (24 September)

The People vs Robodebt. Image: SBS. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary Series. In the long hot summer of 2016, the Australian federal government’s new Online Compliance Intervention scheme roared like a bushfire through society. This automated welfare system soon became known as ‘Robodebt’ and over the next three years, almost half a million Australians were hounded to pay back debts they did not owe. The system was later found to be inaccurate, unethical and illegal. In The People vs Robodebt, many of these people tell their full story for the first time. Watch the trailer.

Reservation Dogs Seasons 1-3 (25 September)

Series. A momedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

