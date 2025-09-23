SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming October 2025

SBS On Demand: new in October 2025

The Old Man Season 2 (1 October)

The Old Man. Image: FX. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. In The Old Man season two, former CIA agent Dan Chase and former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper set off to recover Emily Chase after she is kidnapped. As the stakes rise and secrets are uncovered, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis with dire implications and Zoe McDonald makes surprising moves into Chase’s world. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, and Alia Shawkat.

Late Bloomer (1 October)

Series. Inspired by Raina’s life as a Punjabi Sikh millennial and online celebrity, the show follows burgeoning content creator Jasmeet Dutta as he tries to balance his ambitions for success with his commitment to family, community and culture.

Diwali / Deepavali Hub (6 October)

Event Celebration. From 6 October, SBS On Demand will play host to a collection of series and movies curated for the themes of the celebration of the Festival of Lights.

Blue Lights Season 3 (9 October)

Blue Lights. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. As Grace, Annie and Tommy complete their probationary period, they face emotional and professional challenges within a complex world where moral lines are blurred. Grace grows exasperated by the limits of the job. But when she encounters a former social work client enslaved by a criminal gang, she discovers a web of exploitation. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sian Brooke, Martin McCann, and Katherine Devlin.

Seven Wonders of the Ancient World (12 October)

Documentary Series. Based on her latest international bestseller, Seven Wonders of the Ancient World follows historian and adventurer Bettany Hughes on an exhilarating journey across three continents to investigate the world’s first travel bucket list. Written over 2,000 years ago, this list celebrated the boldest engineering marvels of the ancient world.

King & Conqueror (12 October)

King & Conqueror. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. A thousand years ago, a new King of England is crowned, triggering a series of events that will change the course of English and European history forever. Two men, Harold of Wessex and Duke William of Normandy, find themselves locked in a fight for that same crown, which they never wanted nor expected. They start as allies but end as foes at the Battle of Hastings, where one of them must die. Watch the trailer.

Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Tell Me What You Really Think (14 October)

Reality Series. Tell Me What You Really Think is a provocative new SBS series in which Marc Fennell invites Australians to have the real conversations we’re often too afraid, or too polite, to start. In each episode Marc invites five diverse Australians to a dinner party to dismantle assumptions and debunk myths about some of the most debated health issues of our time and nothing is off limits. He is asking them to say what they really think.

The Idea of Australia (15 October)

Documentary Series. Australia’s identity is shaped by lore – the ‘fair go,’ a multicultural haven, a sporting nation, and the values of mateship, sacrifice, and the larrikin spirit. But how much of this is reality, and how much is a story we’ve told ourselves? Presented by Academy Award nominee Rachel Griffiths, the landmark documentary event The Idea of Australia isn’t a retelling of history; it’s a reimagining of the future. What does it really mean to be Australian, and where do we go from here?

The Outlaw Doctor (16 October)

The Outlaw Doctor. Image: Greener Grass Productions. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Vietnamese doctor Fan Wen-ning comes to Taiwan for illegal work to pay for the hospital care of his severely injured mother. While working as a janitor in the hospital morgue, he first encounters neurosurgeon Zheng Wan-ping, intertwining their fates. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lien Binh Phat and Ning Chang.

Oasis: Knebworth 1996 (20 October)

Documentary. Do look back in wonder and nostalgia at this phenomenal concert special in the countdown to the Australian leg of the Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.

The Change Season 2 (26 October)

Series. The series began with Linda, a working-class married mother of two turning 50 and becoming convinced she had early onset dementia until her GP told her it was the menopause. Linda decided to

claw back some of the time she’s spent doing ‘invisible work’ over the years and do something for herself

for a change. Dusting off her old Triumph motorbike, she headed to the Forest of Dean and moved into

a caravan owned by the Eel Sisters, Carmel and Agnes. At the start of the new season, faced with the repercussions of the lies she’s told, Linda has some explaining to do.

Starring Bridget Christie, Monica Dolan, and Susan Lynch.

Kabul (30 October)

Kabul. Image: Cinétévé / 2425 Films. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Kabul is a complex, compelling multi-perspective drama series that plunges into the real-life madness that was the evacuation of Kabul. It weaves personal and political, local and international stories into an urgent, breathless narrative.

Starring Darina Al Joundi, Shervin Alenabi, and Vassilis Koukalani.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Check out more SBS On Demand streaming guides on ScreenHub.