SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming August 2025

SBS On Demand: new in August 2025

Garma Festival 2025 (1-4 August)

Festival Series. The Garma Festival is Australia’s largest Indigenous gathering, a four-day celebration of Yolngu life and culture held in remote northeast Arnhem Land. Hosted by the Yothu Yindi Foundation, Garma showcases traditional miny’tji (art), manikay (song), bunggul (dance) and story-telling, and is an important meeting point for the clans and families of the region.

The Shift Season 2 (7 August)

The Shift. Image: TV 2. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. The Shift is a drama series about life in different hospital departments, at a fictional Danish Hospital in the Greater Copenhagen area. The first season was set in a maternity ward and the second season takes place two years later in a paediatric ward. As the season opens, Linda is running her busy ward with a steady hand. But when her own son is suddenly hospitalised in critical condition, Linda feels powerless. Can she be there for her son, her staff and the hospitalised children?

Marcella Seasons 1-3 (9 August)

Series. Marcella is a multi-stranded crime drama from international screenwriter and novelist Hans Rosenfeldt (The Bridge), co-created by Nicola Lardner (The Tunnel) and starring Anna Friel. Set in contemporary London, Marcella centres on the psychological struggles of a Metropolitan police officer at crisis point in her personal life, driven by rejection and intuition.

All three seasons of Marcella will be available to streaming on SBS On Demand.

Leonardo da Vinci (9 August)

Documentary Series. A fifteenth-century Italian polymath of soaring imagination and profound intellect, Leonardo da Vinci left behind artistic works of staggering beauty as well as detailed anatomical sketches, studies of geology, gravity and water, and designs for machines of war and flying contraptions that today are marvelled at for their ingenuity and foresight. Leonardo da Vinci tells the story of one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds, a singular visionary whose Mona Lisa, The Last Supper and Vitruvian Man are among the most celebrated works of all time.

La Unidad Seasons 2-3 (14 August)

La Unidad. Image: Movistar+. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Carla is the chief inspector of a police brigade that is always fighting Islamic terrorism. As the second season begins an operation to catch one of the most sought-after Jihadist leaders ends up with the accidental death of the first-born son of Omar Al Hassan, a Syrian businessman living in Spain with contacts in the Saudi secret services, the Spanish National Intelligence Centre (CNI)… and Jihadist terrorists.

Little Fires Everywhere (16 August)

Series. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. Watch the trailer.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Joshua Jackson.

Safe Harbor (21 August)

Series. Misfits Marco and Tobias live and breathe the tech world, but are still far from cracking into the billionaire boys club. Their lives are upended when they offer up their services to hack into the computer system of Rotterdam harbour – Europe’s largest port – in order to control the deliveries of drug shipments in cargo containers for the Irish Mob’s ramshackle European outpost.

Fatal Crossing (28 August)

Fatal Crossing. Image: Shuuto Arctic. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Journalist Nora Sand works as a foreign correspondent for a Danish newspaper and lives in London. When she’s given an anonymous tip and an old missing persons case it immediately sparks her interest. In the ‘80s, two young girls disappeared from the ferry travelling from Denmark to England and have not been seen since. Nora investigates the case, which turns out to have an unexpected connection to a serial killer who is serving a life sentence in England. As the case unravels, Nora begins to fear for her own life, as she suspects another killer is following her every move.

