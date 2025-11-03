Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Karate Kid: Legends (3 November)

Film. After relocating to New York City, kung fu prodigy Li Fong attracts unwanted attention and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han, and the legendary Daniel LaRusso, Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson.

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (5 November)

Series. Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy follows Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talents are overshadowed by her boss. Just like her career, Joy has been unlucky in love. Encouraged by her steadfast friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy follows her crush Colton (Aaron O’Connell) to Colorado, hoping for holiday magic. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded. At her lowest, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that transforms her perspective on life and love.

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy stars Shannon Thornton, Tosin Morohunfola, Brittany S. Hall, Inayah, Eric Stanton Betts, Aaron O’Connell, Natalie O’Connell, Jeffery Thomas Johnson and Whitney Goin.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 (7 November)

Series. Those who fly high can also fall low … After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James’ (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality.

Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season Two stars Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

Bring Her Back (27 October)

Film. Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, in Bring Her Back, a brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Starring Sally Hawkins, Sora Wong, Billy Barratt, Stephen Phillips, and Sally-Anne Upton.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (29 October)

Animated Series. Hazbin Hotel season two follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. Watch the trailer.

Hedda (29 October)

Film. From Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Hedda finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life. Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt – pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal. Watch the trailer.

Starring Tessa Thompson.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (1 November)

Film. A desperately single bookseller, lost in a fantasy world, finds herself forced to fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life. Watch the trailer.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final (2 November)

Sports. After weeks of thrilling action, the world’s best will battle for glory. Time will tell if defending champions Australia make the final and get their shot at retaining the crown in what promises to be a historic showdown.

