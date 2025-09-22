Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Hotel Costiera (24 September)

Series. Daniel De Luca is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jesse Williams.

Pride & Prejudice & Zombies (24 September)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Image: Sony Pictures / Lionsgate. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Five sisters in 19th century England must cope with the pressures to marry while protecting themselves from a growing population of zombies. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lily James, Sam Riley, and Jack Huston.

Prime Video: recently added

The Monkey (21 September)

Film. When twin brothers Bill and Hal find their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start. The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years.

The Chosen Seasons 1-4 (18 September)

Series. A tax collector on the spectrum. A fisherman struggling with debt. A woman wrestling with her demons. The Chosen paints an intimate picture of Jesus through the eyes of those who knew him.

Gen V Season 2 (17 September)

Gen V. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Series. School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and Hamish Linklater.

Joker (16 September)

Film. Arthur Fleck, a party clown and a failed stand-up comedian, leads an impoverished life with his ailing mother. However, when society shuns him and brands him as a freak, he decides to embrace the life of chaos in Gotham City.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (16 September)

Film. Count Dracula and company participate in a cruise for sea-loving monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hating Van Helsing family.

Jerry Maguire (16 September)

Jerry Maguire. Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. When a sports agent has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who stays with him and his former colleague.

Starring Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger.

Top End Bub (12 September)

Series. Lauren and Ned are living their best life in the city, which is tragically interrupted when Lauren’s sister Ronelle dies in a car crash in the Top End. Rushing back to Darwin, Lauren and Ned are thrown into the chaos of Top End life with Lauren’s parents, Daffy and Trevor, and confronted with another curveball when they unexpectedly become the guardians of Ronelle’s lively and cheeky young daughter, Taya. Watch the trailer.

Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

The Girlfriend (10 September)

Series. The Girlfriend follows Laura, a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry, a girlfriend who changes everything. Watch the trailer.

Starring Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, and Laurie Davidson.

