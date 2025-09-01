Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

The Runarounds (1 September)

The Runarounds. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Series. The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Watch the trailer.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2 September)

Film. In this action comedy sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, bodyguard Michael and assassin Darius attempt to save Darius’s wife Sonia.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2 (2 September)

Films. Dracula, who operates a high-end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count’s teenaged daughter.

The Shallows (2 September)

Film. A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white shark, with her short journey to safety becoming the ultimate contest of wills.

Starring Blake Lively.

Ice Road: Vengeance (3 September)

Ice Road: Vengeance. Image: Vertical. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. On the road to Mt. Everest, big rig driver Mike McCann takes on ruthless mercenaries to protect a busload of tourists and save a village on the brink of destruction.

Starring Liam Neeson and Fan Bingbing.

Gone Girl (5 September)

Film. The husband of a missing woman becomes the chief suspect in her disappearance.

Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

Poor Things (7 September)

Poor Things. Image: Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. An account of the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe.

The Radleys (7 September)

Film. A seemingly ordinary family actually has a dark secret: they are vampires. They choose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings, but their truth is revealed one day.

Prime Video: recently added

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (27 August)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video Series. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. Watch the trailer.

Starring Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth.

Upload Season 4 (25 August)

Series. Upload is a Prime Video sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be ‘uploaded’ to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Alegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Owen Daniels.

007: Road to a Million Season 2 (22 August)

Prime Video Series. Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an global adventure through a series of James Bond inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a £1,000,000 prize.

