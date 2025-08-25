Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Upload Season 4 (25 August)

Series. Upload is a Prime Video sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be ‘uploaded’ to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Alegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Owen Daniels.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (27 August)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video Series. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. Watch the trailer.

Starring Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth.

Prime Video: recently added

007: Road to a Million Season 2 (22 August)

Prime Video Series. Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an global adventure through a series of James Bond inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a £1,000,000 prize.

John Wick (20 August)

John Wick. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. John Wick is a former hitman grieving the loss of his true love. When his home is broken into, robbed, and his dog killed, he is forced to return to action to exact revenge. Starring Keanu Reeves.

The Map That Leads To You (20 August)

Film. The Map That Leads To You follows Heather, a young woman setting off on an adventure across Europe with her best friends before settling into her perfectly planned life. When she crosses paths with Jack, a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected. Watch the trailer.

Starring Josh Lucas, KJ Apa, and Madelyn Cline.

Werewolves (16 August)

Film. After a worldwide pandemic the previous year of people turning into werewolves after a super-moon event, two scientists try to stop the mutation from happening again as part of a team effort, but the experiment goes wildly awry.

Butterfly (13 August)

Butterfly. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Series. Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centred on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for. Watch the trailer.

Starring Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty.

