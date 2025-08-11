Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Top End Wedding (11 August)

Top End Wedding. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. This hilarious and heart-warming comedy is the story of successful Sydney lawyer, Lauren, and her fiancée Ned. Engaged and in love, they have just one day to find Lauren’s mother (who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory), reunite her parents, and pull off their dream Top End Wedding. Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

Butterfly (13 August)

Prime Video Series. Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centred on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for. Watch the trailer.

Starring Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (13 August)

Prime Video Series. Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. In Season Two, exiled from home, Frank, Barry, and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society.

Starring Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Edward Norton, Michael Cera, and more.

Flight Risk (14 August)

Flight Risk. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery.

The Siege at Thorn High (15 August)

Film. A special school for troubled children. A teacher who is determined to discipline the students. Here, teachers must not only teach, but survive the deadly attacks of their students.

Werewolves (16 August)

Film. After a worldwide pandemic the previous year of people turning into werewolves after a super-moon event, two scientists try to stop the mutation from happening again as part of a team effort, but the experiment goes wildly awry.

Starring Frank Grillo.

Prime Video: recently added

Conclave (9 August)

Film. The Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world, locked together in the

Vatican halls. Tasked with running the covert process of selecting a new pope, Cardinal Lawrence finds

himself at the centre of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The

Church. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci.

Daredevil (8 August)

Film. A man blinded by toxic waste which also enhanced his remaining senses fights crime as an acrobatic martial arts superhero. Starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Watch the trailer.

The Pickup (6 August)

The Pickup. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video Film. In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armoured truck drivers, Russell and Travis , are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe, with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse. Watch the trailer.

Starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Eva Longoria.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Prime Video streaming guides on ScreenHub.