Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

The Wolf of Wall Street (4 August)

The Wolf of Wall Street. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Margot Robbie.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (4 August)

Film. Hellboy and a rookie B.P.R.D. agent in the 1950s are sent to the Appalachians, where they discover a remote community dominated by witches and led by the sinister local demon, the Crooked Man. Starring Jack Kesy, Adeline Rudolph, and Jefferson White.

The Pickup (6 August)

Prime Video Film. In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armoured truck drivers, Russell and Travis , are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe, with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse. Watch the trailer.

Starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Eva Longoria.

Den of Thieves (6 August)

Film. An elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew clash as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank.

The Croods: A New Age (7 August)

Film. The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.

Daredevil (8 August)

Daredevil. Image: 20th Century Fox. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A man blinded by toxic waste which also enhanced his remaining senses fights crime as an acrobatic martial arts superhero. Starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Watch the trailer.

Elektra (8 August)

Film. An assassin’s change of heart leads her into a war against an evil crime syndicate. Starring Jennifer Garner.

Conclave (9 August)

Film. The Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world, locked together in the

Vatican halls. Tasked with running the covert process of selecting a new pope, Cardinal Lawrence finds

himself at the centre of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The

Church. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci.

Prime Video: recently added

Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues (1 August)

Prime Video Documentary Series. The five-part docu-series tells the authentic tale of a club accustomed to sporting heartbreak, who are rebuilt to win, with American football legend Tom Brady laying out their new mission statement: ‘We’re trying to make this a world-class team.’ Watch the trailer.

Licorice Pizza (1 August)

Film. A young man and a young woman grow up, run around, and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, and Sean Penn. Watch the trailer.

