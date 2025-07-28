Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues (1 August)

Prime Video Documentary Series. The five-part docu-series tells the authentic tale of a club accustomed to sporting heartbreak, who are rebuilt to win, with American football legend Tom Brady laying out their new mission statement: ‘We’re trying to make this a world-class team.’ Watch the trailer.

Beauty and the Beast (1 August)

Film. To save her father, a girl who always puts others before herself promises to live her life in a lavish castle with a strange beast.

The Addams Family 2 (1 August)

Film. Morticia and Gomez are distraught that Wednesday and Pugsley are growing up. To reclaim their bond they decide to cram the family into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last vacation together.

Licorice Pizza (1 August)

Film. A young man and a young woman grow up, run around, and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, and Sean Penn. Watch the trailer.

Return to Treasure Island (1 August)

Film. While being hunted by a corrupt sea captain, adult Jim Hawkins has a second encounter with the island and Long John Silver.

If I Stay (1 August)

If I Stay. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Life changes in an instant for young Mia Hall after a car accident puts her in a coma. During an out-of-body experience, she must decide whether to wake up and live a life far different than she had imagined. The choice is hers if she can go on.

Lord of the Flies (1 August)

Film. Stranded on an island, a group of schoolboys degenerate into savagery.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1 August)

Film. Aliens who look like clowns come from outer space and terrorise a small town.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1 August)

Film. A radio host is victimised by the cannibal family as a former Texas marshal hunts them.

The Chocolate War (1 August)

Film. The Vigils are a gang of students at Trinity Catholic School… part of the tradition. They control the other boys by intimidation and the threat of violence.

Sherlock Gnomes (1 August)

Film. Garden gnomes, Gnomeo and Juliet recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments.

Prime Video: recently added

Better Man (26 July)

Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey, the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit.

Robbie Williams made an appearance at TIFF 2024 to accompany screenings of this film, with a performance featuring his greatest hits. At the time, he described his CGI monkey representation as being both ‘weird’ and ‘good.’

Starring Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies and Steve Pemberton. Watch the trailer.

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2 (23 July)

Documentary series. Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War dives headfirst into the Evangelical teen pop culture that exploded across the US in the 90s and 00s, and the larger forces focused on harnessing their earnest faith for far-reaching influence.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (16 July)

Series. It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman. Watch the trailer.

