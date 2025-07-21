Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War Season 2 (23 July)

Documentary series. Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War dives headfirst into the Evangelical teen pop culture that exploded across the US in the 90s and 00s, and the larger forces focused on harnessing their earnest faith for far-reaching influence.

Better Man (26 July)

Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey, the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit.

Robbie Williams made an appearance at TIFF 2024 to accompany screenings of this film, with a performance featuring his greatest hits. At the time, he described his CGI monkey representation as being both ‘weird’ and ‘good.’

‘[The director] Michael Gracey came to see me and said “What spirit animal do you see yourself as?” and I was trying to find some self worth for myself, and because I’d watched fucking Tony Robbins or whatever that day, I was like, “I’m a lion”. And he was like “mmm, are you though?” And then I was like “oh, am I a monkey?” and he went, “yeah, that’s right.”‘

‘He said “everyone in the film is gonna be human apart from you, and you’re gonna be a CGI monkey” and before he’d finished the sentence I was on board … Yes, was the answer.’

Starring Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies and Steve Pemberton. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (16 July)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah.

Starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman. Watch the trailer.

The Chosen: Last Supper Season 5 (13 July)

Series. From triumph to betrayal: Jesus enters Jerusalem acclaimed as king and confronts corrupt temple merchants.

Starring Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac and Elizabeth Tabish

Romcon: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? (13 July)

Documentary. A chilling two-part Amazon Original documentary that exposes the dark side of dating in one of North America’s largest cities.

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders (11 July)

Documentary series. On 13 November 2022 – in the still of the night – four University of Idaho students are brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus house in the quiet college town of Moscow, Idaho.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Stacey and Jim Chapin (parents of Ethan Chapin), and Karen and Scott Laramie (parents of Madison Mogan)

Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crown (8 July)

Documentary. A captivating and nostalgic look at one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s. Packed with never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to their sold-out 2024 World Tour, the members of Simple Plan and a cast of punk-rock superstars recount the highs and lows of the first 25 years of their career.

Featuring Avril Lavigne, Mark Hoppus, Dexter Holland and Noodles.

