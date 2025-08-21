Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

Prime Video: new in September 2025

The Runarounds (1 September)

The Runarounds. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Series. The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Watch the trailer.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2 September)

Film. In this action comedy sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, bodyguard Michael and assassin Darius attempt to save Darius’s wife Sonia.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2 (2 September)

Films. Dracula, who operates a high-end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count’s teenaged daughter.

The Shallows (2 September)

Film. A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white shark, with her short journey to safety becoming the ultimate contest of wills.

Starring Blake Lively.

Ice Road: Vengeance (3 September)

Ice Road: Vengeance. Image: Vertical. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. On the road to Mt. Everest, big rig driver Mike McCann takes on ruthless mercenaries to protect a busload of tourists and save a village on the brink of destruction.

Starring Liam Neeson and Fan Bingbing.

Gone Girl (5 September)

Film. The husband of a missing woman becomes the chief suspect in her disappearance.

Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

Poor Things (7 September)

Film. An account of the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe.

The Radleys (7 September)

Film. A seemingly ordinary family actually has a dark secret: they are vampires. They choose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings, but their truth is revealed one day.

The Dry (9 September)

The Dry. Image: Roadshow Films. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound – the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

Starring Eric Bana.

The Girlfriend (10 September)

Series. The Girlfriend follows Laura, a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry, a girlfriend who changes everything. Watch the trailer.

Starring Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, and Laurie Davidson.

Top End Bub (12 September)

Top End Bub. Image: John Platt/ Prime Video.

Series. Lauren and Ned are living their best life in the city, which is tragically interrupted when Lauren’s sister Ronelle dies in a car crash in the Top End. Rushing back to Darwin, Lauren and Ned are thrown into the chaos of Top End life with Lauren’s parents, Daffy and Trevor, and confronted with another curveball when they unexpectedly become the guardians of Ronelle’s lively and cheeky young daughter, Taya. Watch the trailer.

Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (16 September)

Film. Count Dracula and company participate in a cruise for sea-loving monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hating Van Helsing family.

Jerry Maguire (16 September)

Jerry Maguire. Image: Sony Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. When a sports agent has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who stays with him and his former colleague.

Starring Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger.

Joker (16 September)

Film. Arthur Fleck, a party clown and a failed stand-up comedian, leads an impoverished life with his ailing mother. However, when society shuns him and brands him as a freak, he decides to embrace the life of chaos in Gotham City.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz.

Gen V Season 2 (17 September)

Gen V. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Series. School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and Hamish Linklater.

The Chosen Seasons 1-4 (18 September)

Series. A tax collector on the spectrum. A fisherman struggling with debt. A woman wrestling with her demons. The Chosen paints an intimate picture of Jesus through the eyes of those who knew him.

The Monkey (21 September)

Film. When twin brothers Bill and Hal find their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start. The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years.

Hotel Costiera (24 September)

Series. Daniel De Luca is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jesse Williams.

Pride & Prejudice & Zombies (24 September)

Film. Five sisters in 19th century England must cope with the pressures to marry while protecting themselves from a growing population of zombies. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lily James, Sam Riley, and Jack Huston.

Crazy Rich Asians (30 September)

Crazy Rich Asians. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. This contemporary romantic comedy based on a global bestseller follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

Starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (30 September)

Film. A middle-aged husband’s life changes dramatically when his wife asks him for a divorce. He seeks to rediscover his manhood with the help of a newfound friend, Jacob, learning to pick up girls at bars. Watch the trailer.

Starring Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone.

Kong: Skull Island (30 September)

Film. After the Vietnam war, a team of scientists explores an uncharted island in the Pacific, venturing into the domain of the mighty Kong and must fight to escape a primal Eden.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brie Larson.

Superman Returns (30 September)

Film. Superman returns to Earth after spending five years in space examining his homeworld Krypton. But he finds things have changed while he was gone, and he must once again prove himself important to the world.

Starring Brandon Routh, Kate Bosworth, and Kevin Spacey.

The Bodyguard (30 September)

The Bodyguard. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. A former Secret Service agent takes on the job of bodyguard to an R&B singer, whose lifestyle is most unlike a President’s. Watch the trailer.

Starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

The Meg (30 September)

Film. A rescue mission to the bottom of the ocean is terrorised by a massive prehistoric shark.

Starring Jason Statham.

The Notebook (30 September)

Film. An elderly man reads to a woman with dementia the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their respective social classes.

Starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

Wonder Woman 1984 (30 September)

Film. Wonder Woman finds herself battling two opponents, Maxwell Lord, a shrewd entrepreneur, and Barbara Minerva, a friend-turned-foe. Meanwhile, she also ends up crossing paths with her love interest. Watch the trailer.

Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal.

28 Days Later (30 September)

28 Days Later. Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Naomi Harris, and Christopher Ecceleston.

