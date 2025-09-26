Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming October 2025

Prime Video: new in October 2025

The James Bond Collection (1 October)

Films. Delve into the world of 007, with all James Bond films available on Prime Video from October 1, included in your Prime membership. From Dr. No, Goldfinger and Live and Let Die, to GoldenEye, Casino Royale and Skyfall, revisit the iconic franchise or watch for the first time.

Play Dirty (1 October)

Play Dirty. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker, along with Grofield, Zen, and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar.

1984 (1 October)

Film. In a totalitarian future society, Winston Smith, whose work is re-writing history, tries to rebel. He meets a kindred spirit named Julia and they fall into a love affair.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1 October)

Film. Over the course of five social occasions, a committed bachelor must consider the notion that he may have discovered love.

Starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

The Good Doctor (1 October)

Series. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, is recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Starring Freddie Highmore.

The Mummy and The Mummy (1 October)

The Mummy (2017). Image: Universal Pictures.

Films. The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy (2017) join Prime Video this month.

The Mummy (1999). At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love.

The Mummy (2017). An ancient Egyptian princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Maintenance Required (8 October)

Film. Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant – unaware she’s confiding in Beau, the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart.

Starring Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio.

John Candy: I Like Me (10 October)

John Candy: I Like Me. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Documentary. From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It’s a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time. Watch the trailer.

Stolen Girl (10 October)

Film. An American woman spends more than ten years tracking down her daughter who was abducted and taken to the Middle East by the child’s father.

Starring Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood.

Blade Runner 2049 (14 October)

Film. Young Blade Runner K’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

Our Fault (16 October)

Film. Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates an seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smolders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?

Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.

Silver Linings Playbook (21 October)

Film. After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (22 October)

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Series. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Clafin and Bill Nighy.

The Salt Path (23 October)

Film. A couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year long coastal trek.

Starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs.

NBA (25 October)

Live Sports. Stream live games, catch the biggest matchups of the season, and never miss a highlight. From the regular season to the playoffs and Finals, you’ll have courtside access anytime, anywhere. Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming service for 66 regular-season NBA games beginning in 2025, including the Emirates NBA cup and the NBA Playoffs, as well as regular and postseason WNBA games beginning in 2026.

Bring Her Back (27 October)

Film. Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, in Bring Her Back, a brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Starring Sally Hawkins, Sora Wong, Billy Barratt, Stephen Phillips, and Sally-Anne Upton.

Eat Pray Love (28 October)

Film. A married woman realizes how unhappy her marriage really is, and that her life needs to go in a different direction. After a painful divorce, she takes off on a round-the-world journey to find herself.

Starring Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (29 October)

Hazbin Hotel. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Animated Series. Hazbin Hotel season two follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. Watch the trailer.

Hedda (29 October)

Film. From Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Hedda finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life. Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt – pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal. Watch the trailer.

Starring Tessa Thompson.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Check out more Prime Video streaming guides on ScreenHub.