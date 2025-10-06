Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now (7 October)

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Documentary. Directed by BAFTA-award winner Tania Alexander, the feature-length documentary has been produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family. Alongside Ozzy and Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne speak candidly about the late-night fall their father suffered in February 2019 and the subsequent life-changing impact of that accident, which ultimately led to him cancelling his two-and-a-half-year farewell tour. Watch the trailer.

Vicious (10 October)

Film. When Polly receives a mysterious box from an unexpected late-night visitor, it comes with a simple instruction: place three things inside: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare.

Trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays, Polly must navigate a series of impossible choices. As time slips away, she’s forced to confront the darkness not just around her, but within her, before it consumes everything and everyone she’s ever known. Watch the trailer.

Starring Dakota Fanning and Kathryn Hunter.

Paramount+: recent highlights

Parallel Me (2 October)

Parallel Me. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Toni also becomes a lawyer sporting a blow-dry, and then she finds a complete chaos in her bed with whom she deals drugs. She even ends up heavily pregnant at her own baby shower. But will she find the one, perfect life before the scarf is completely unraveled? Watch the trailer.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. When a mysterious prisoner named Nathaniel is brought into a small border-town jail, newly appointed Sheriff Jake finds himself thrust into danger when a ruthless cartel demands the man’s life. With the cartel’s wrath descending on the town, Jake must protect Nathaniel at all costs. He’s not alone, his girlfriend Cassie stands by him, and his father Ezra, a former sheriff, offers support, and perhaps secrets from the past. As tension escalates, Jake must navigate betrayal, moral lines, and violence to stand his ground.

Starring Charlie Weber, Katherine McNamara, and Jon Voight.

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Heart Eyes. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Every Valentine’s Day, a masked killer with glowing red eyes stalks and slaughters unsuspecting couples. When sharp-witted ad executive Ally and her hopelessly romantic co-worker Jay accidentally meet cute over the same cup of coffee, they become the murderer’s next target.

Starring Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding.

Utopia (26 September)

Film. Driven by the search for his missing wife, a soldier breaks into a cutting-edge facility, only to uncover a dazzling, futuristic theme park where reality and illusion blur. As he ventures deeper into this surreal world of desire and deception, a shocking revelation thrusts him into a high-stakes battle where the rules of reality no longer apply. Watch the trailer.

