Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Aussie Shore Season 2 (25 September)

Reality Series. Our favourite dysfunctional family are wilder than ever, and ready to wreak havoc. Get set for non-stop chaos as the gang fall in love, fall out with each other and have all the feels in tropical party paradise, Cairns. But there’s no such thing as a free party. Geordie Shore icon and reality TV legend, Charlotte Crosby, returns in full Boss mode, sending the gang on their toughest and most challenging jobs yet. She’s taking no prisoners and isn’t afraid to crack the whip when things get out of hand. Watch the trailer.

Utopia (26 September)

Film. Driven by the search for his missing wife, a soldier breaks into a cutting-edge facility, only to uncover a dazzling, futuristic theme park where reality and illusion blur. As he ventures deeper into this surreal world of desire and deception, a shocking revelation thrusts him into a high-stakes battle where the rules of reality no longer apply. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recent highlights

Tulsa King Season 3 (21 September)

Tulsa King. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family. Watch the trailer.

Drive-Away Dolls (15 September)

Film. When free-spirited Jamie drags her buttoned-up bestie Marian on a road trip to Tallahassee, the last thing they expect is to wind up with a car full of contraband, and a pack of bumbling criminals hot on their trail. What starts as a simple escape quickly unravels into an outrageous, offbeat adventure packed with danger, laughs, and a whole lot of trouble. Watch the trailer.

Starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (4 September)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. The highly anticipated ten-episode series picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. Watch the trailer.

September 5 (4 September)

Film. During the 1972 Munich Olympics, a shocking hostage crisis forces legendary TV executive Roone Arledge to place untested sports producer Geoff Mason at the helm of live breaking news. With lives at stake and the world watching, this true story captures the moment that redefined broadcast journalism forever. Watch the trailer.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro.

Parallel Me (4 September)

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Paramount+ streaming guides on ScreenHub.