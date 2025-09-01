Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+ new this week

He Went That Way (1 September)

Film. Set in 1964, the film offers a dark twist on the classic buddy road trip. It follows 19-year-old serial killer Bobby, who hitches a ride with celebrity animal trainer Jim and his prized companion, Spanky the TV chimpanzee, along a desolate stretch of Route 66. Watch the trailer.

Starring Zachary Quinto, Patrick J. Adams, and Jacob Elordi.

Wylde Pak (3 September)

Wylde Pak. Image: Nickelodeon. Streaming on Paramount+.

Animated Series. Wylde Pak explores the dynamics of a multigenerational and multicultural blended family as half siblings Lily and Jack learn to navigate new family dynamics under one roof for the first time. Jack and Lily as they are pushed outside their comfort zones and learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks, all while helping run the family’s pet grooming and boarding business.

Parallel Me (4 September)

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Watch the trailer.

September 5 (4 September)

Film. During the 1972 Munich Olympics, a shocking hostage crisis forces legendary TV executive Roone Arledge to place untested sports producer Geoff Mason at the helm of live breaking news. With lives at stake and the world watching, this true story captures the moment that redefined broadcast journalism forever. Watch the trailer.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (4 September)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. The highly anticipated ten-episode series picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. Watch the trailer.

Valiente: A Tracker Story (6 September)

Animated Film. Tracker and Carlos face their greatest challenge yet when nocturnal animals begin fleeing

the mysterious Shadow Jungle. With the help of Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups, Tracker must overcome his fear of the dark to stop a new villain, Lucila Maia, who believes the entire jungle belongs to her, and will stop at nothing to make it so.

Rubble & Crew Season 3 (6 September)

Rubble & Crew. Image: Nickelodeon. Streaming on Paramount+.

Animated Series. Settle in for some more pawsome adventures as Rubble and his crew of pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

Paramount+: recently added

Stans (27 August)

Documentary. Will the biggest Slim Shady fan please stand up? Twenty-five years after the release of Eminem’s iconic song ‘Stan’, about an obsessed fan who takes his admiration for the rapper too far, the landscape of fandom has completely changed.

Flipping the music documentary format on its head, Stans follows not just Eminem’s artistic trajectory, but that of his most loyal superfans, with Steven Leckart’s film offering an entertaining and vibrant look at the modern nature of fandom and how social media has irrevocably changed the relationship between artists and their audience. Watch the trailer.

Eileen (24 August)

Eileen. Image: Neon / Focus Features / Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Based on the best-selling novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen is the story of young secretary who becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counsellor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret – throwing Eileen onto a sinister path. Watch the trailer.

Starring Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, and Shea Whigham.

