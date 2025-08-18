News

Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 18 August to 24 August 2025 on Paramount+ with this guide.
18 Aug 2025 12:00
Leah J. Williams
The Killer. Image: Peacock. Streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount+: new this week

Eileen (24 August)

Eileen. Image: Neon / Focus Features / Universal Pictures. Streaming On Paramount+.
Film. Based on the best-selling novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen is the story of young secretary who becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counsellor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret – throwing Eileen onto a sinister path. Watch the trailer.

Starring Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, and Shea Whigham.

The Killer (24 August)

Film. The Killer stars Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler, Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator, and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past. Watch the trailer.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Sam Worthington, Diana Silvers, and Omar Sy.

Paramount+ recently added

Playing Gracie Darling (14 August)

Playing Gracie Darling. Streaming This Week. Image: Paramount+.
Paramount+ Series. When Joni was fourteen, her best friend Gracie Darling disappeared during a séance. Twenty-seven years later, local teens still get their kicks ‘Playing Gracie Darling,’ a spooky game named after the girl who vanished. But when another young girl disappears under eerily similar circumstances, Joni is forced to confront her past and the secrets that never stayed buried. Watch the trailer.

Starring Morgana O’Reilly, Dame Harriet Walter, Rudi Dharmalingam, Celia Pacquola, Annie
Maynard, and Dan Spielman.

Night Swim (10 August)

Film. Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy and young son Elliot. Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7 August)

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Paramount
Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey, and Keanu Reeves.

Man With No Past (5 August)

Film. Waking up in an unfamiliar city, a man with no memory must confront the mysteries of his own identity. However, his desperate search to uncover the past pits him against a powerful enemy, leading to a showdown that ultimately reveals the truth.

Starring Jon Voight, Adam Woodward, Marton Csokas, and Charlotte Vega.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

