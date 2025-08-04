Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Man With No Past (5 August)

Film. Waking up in an unfamiliar city, a man with no memory must confront the mysteries of his own identity. However, his desperate search to uncover the past pits him against a powerful enemy, leading to a showdown that ultimately reveals the truth.

Starring Jon Voight, Adam Woodward, Marton Csokas, and Charlotte Vega.

Ridiculousness Season 40 (6 August)

Reality Series. From epic stunts, pranks gone wrong, to everything in between, host Rob Dyrdek returns to showcase and dissect the most hilarious and absurd viral videos on the internet. Featuring special celebrity guests throughout the season, Dyrdek will discuss and categorise the wild and wacky clips caught on camera.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7 August)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey, and Keanu Reeves.

Night Swim (10 August)

Film. Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy and young son Elliot. Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Paramount+: recently added

Migration (3 August)

Migration. Image: Illumination / Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids – teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen – the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. Watch the trailer.

Every Little Thing (1 August)

Documentary. Every Little Thing follows author and wildlife rehabber Terry Masear who, amidst the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating and magical tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.

Goodrich (1 August)

Goodrich. Image: Ketchup Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Andy Goodrich’s life is upended when his wife enters a rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace, as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had. Watch the trailer.

Starring Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis.

