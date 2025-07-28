Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

Every Little Thing (1 August)

Documentary. Every Little Thing follows author and wildlife rehabber Terry Masear who, amidst the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating and magical tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.

Goodrich (1 August)

Goodrich. Image: Ketchup Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Andy Goodrich’s life is upended when his wife enters a rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace, as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had. Watch the trailer.

Starring Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis.

Migration (3 August)

Film. The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids – teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen – the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

The Challenge: Vets And New Threats Season 41 (25 July)

Series. Fresh faces and new threats have entered the arena with one goal: upend the old order and take it all. The Vets, driven by legacy and pride, will need to adapt fast. Their established hierarchy is crumbling, and leaning on past alliances and experience is no longer reliable.

Spin the Bottle (22 July)

Film (2024). This American horror feature written by John Cregan follows the story of a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famous game ‘spin the bottle’ in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Watch the trailer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (17 July)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise are still under the command of Captain Pike as they face the conclusion of Season 2’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilisations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. Watch the trailer.

Dexter: Resurrection (11 July)

Series. Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), returns for resurrection. He takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. Watch the trailer.

The Smurfs Season 4 (9 July)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier fourth season, promising more adventure and more mischief.

The Patrick Star Show Season 4 (2 July)

Series. Patrick Star is living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom. The family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by his wild whims and surreal imagination.

