Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

Paramount+: new in September 2025

He Went That Way (1 September)

Film. He Went That Way is a true-crime road thriller starring Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), and Patrick J. Adams (Suits). Set in 1964, the film offers a dark twist on the classic buddy

road trip. It follows 19-year-old serial killer Bobby (Elordi), who hitches a ride with celebrity animal trainer Jim (Quinto) and his prized companion, Spanky the TV chimpanzee, along a desolate stretch of Route 66. Watch the trailer.

Wylde Pak (3 September)

Wylde Pak. Image: Nickelodeon. Streaming on Paramount+.

Animated Series. Wylde Pak explores the dynamics of a multigenerational and multicultural blended family as half siblings Lily and Jack learn to navigate new family dynamics under one roof for the first time. Jack and Lily as they are pushed outside their comfort zones and learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks, all while helping run the family’s pet grooming and boarding business.

Parallel Me (4 September)

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Watch the trailer.

September 5 (4 September)

September 5. Image: Paramount Pictures / Constantin Film. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. During the 1972 Munich Olympics, a shocking hostage crisis forces legendary TV executive Roone Arledge to place untested sports producer Geoff Mason at the helm of live breaking news. With lives at stake and the world watching, this true story captures the moment that redefined broadcast journalism forever. Watch the trailer.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (4 September)

Series. The highly anticipated ten-episode series picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. Watch the trailer.

Valiente: A Tracker Story (6 September)

Animated Film. Tracker and Carlos face their greatest challenge yet when nocturnal animals begin fleeing

the mysterious Shadow Jungle. With the help of Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups, Tracker must overcome his fear of the dark to stop a new villain, Lucila Maia, who believes the entire jungle belongs to her, and will stop at nothing to make it so.

Rubble & Crew Season 3 (6 September)

Rubble & Crew. Image: Nickelodeon. Streaming on Paramount+.

Animated Series. Settle in for some more pawsome adventures as Rubble and his crew of pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 (8 September)

Awards Show. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards return live from UBS Arena in New York! Hosted by LL Cool J, this year’s show will feature must-see, epic performances throughout the night and a star-studded lineup of nominees led by Lady Gaga with 12 nominations, followed closely by Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and many more.

Drive-Away Dolls (15 September)

Drive-Away Dolls. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. When free-spirited Jamie drags her buttoned-up bestie Marian on a road trip to Tallahassee, the last thing they expect is to wind up with a car full of contraband, and a pack of bumbling criminals hot on their trail. What starts as a simple escape quickly unravels into an outrageous, offbeat adventure packed with danger, laughs, and a whole lot of trouble. Watch the trailer.

Starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Tulsa King Season 3 (21 September)

Series. As Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sylvester Stallone and Garrett Hedlund.

Utopia (26 September)

Film. Driven by the search for his missing wife, a soldier breaks into a cutting-edge facility, only to uncover a dazzling, futuristic theme park where reality and illusion blur. As he ventures deeper into this surreal world of desire and deception, a shocking revelation thrusts him into a high-stakes battle where the rules of reality no longer apply.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Check out more Paramount+ streaming guides on ScreenHub.